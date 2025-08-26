Cooler Than Your Basic Jeans—This Non-Boring Denim Trend Is Heating Up in Paris and Copenhagen

Jeans are to my wardrobe what vegetables are to my health: absolutely essential. They’re the cornerstone of my daily outfits, woven so tightly into my personal style that I can’t imagine getting dressed without them. Whether I’m aiming to look polished, pared-back, or simply comfortable, denim is always the answer. I’ve long believed there’s a pair for almost every occasion, but lately that conviction has grown stronger thanks to a new obsession. Allow me to introduce my latest denim crush: embellished jeans.
The spark was lit back in February, when I noticed this trend shimmering across the autumn/winter 2025 runways. Designers from Stella McCartney to Ganni, Philipp Plein, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace all championed denim elevated with studs, tassels, crystals and rhinestones.
What I love most is the balance: embellished jeans retain denim’s innate cool factor while injecting a touch of glamour. They may not be destined for black-tie dress codes or weddings, but they’re perfect for chic dinners, lively parties and just about everything in between. If the sparkle feels a little too much? Pair them with a relaxed tee or minimalist tank, then ground the look with simple trainers.
The runways have already cemented embellished denim as one of the most important trends of the season, and the high street is quickly following suit. From budget-friendly gems to investment-worthy pieces, there’s no shortage of ways to embrace this take on jeans.
Below, I’ve rounded up the very best pairs worth adding to your wardrobe now.
Shop Embellished Jeans:
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Shop the embellished jeans influencer @tamaramory keeps coming back to.
River Island
Blue Relaxed Straight Leg Studded Jeans
Wear this with the matching top or dress them down with a baggy tee.
H&M
Wide High Studded Jeans
These look more expanse than they actually are.
Stella McCartney
Chain Tassel Straight-Leg Denim Jeans
Get your pre-order in now! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Self-Portrait
Embellished High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
If you're not much of a dress person, these are perfect to sub in for evening dressing.
Mother
The Smoothie Sneak Studded High-Rise Wide-Leg Recycled Jeans
Style with a black blouse for a sleek, co-ordinated look.
AllSaints
Blake Embellished Jeans
Style with the matching jacket or pair with a glossy leather style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.