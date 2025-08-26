Cooler Than Your Basic Jeans—This Non-Boring Denim Trend Is Heating Up in Paris and Copenhagen

I've always felt that there's a jean for every occasion—now I'm sure of it. Whether studded, appliquéd or fringed, embellished jeans are here and set to dominate all of your autumn outfits.

Models wears embellished jeans on the autumn/winter 2025 runway
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight, @tamaramory)
Jeans are to my wardrobe what vegetables are to my health: absolutely essential. They’re the cornerstone of my daily outfits, woven so tightly into my personal style that I can’t imagine getting dressed without them. Whether I’m aiming to look polished, pared-back, or simply comfortable, denim is always the answer. I’ve long believed there’s a pair for almost every occasion, but lately that conviction has grown stronger thanks to a new obsession. Allow me to introduce my latest denim crush: embellished jeans.

Influencer @tamaramory wears stud-embellished jeans with a brown cardigan and black bag.

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

The spark was lit back in February, when I noticed this trend shimmering across the autumn/winter 2025 runways. Designers from Stella McCartney to Ganni, Philipp Plein, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace all championed denim elevated with studs, tassels, crystals and rhinestones.

Model wears embellished jeans on the Stella McCartney runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Stella McCartney)

What I love most is the balance: embellished jeans retain denim’s innate cool factor while injecting a touch of glamour. They may not be destined for black-tie dress codes or weddings, but they’re perfect for chic dinners, lively parties and just about everything in between. If the sparkle feels a little too much? Pair them with a relaxed tee or minimalist tank, then ground the look with simple trainers.

Model wears embellished jeans on the Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The runways have already cemented embellished denim as one of the most important trends of the season, and the high street is quickly following suit. From budget-friendly gems to investment-worthy pieces, there’s no shortage of ways to embrace this take on jeans.

Influencer wears embellished jeans at Copenhagen Fashion Week ss26.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, I’ve rounded up the very best pairs worth adding to your wardrobe now.

Shop Embellished Jeans:

