If You're Attending a Black-Tie Wedding This Year, These Are the Best Dresses to Wear

We talk about wedding season, but in my experience, wedding season is January-December. If, like me, you have already attended a variety of different weddings this year and still have plenty to come, you've probably become a pro at mentally planning your outfits in advance. Choosing an outfit as a wedding guest can be tricky, and that's before you even start decoding the dress code. While there are some obvious no-nos (wearing any shade of white being the obvious one), there are other rules that aren’t quite so easy to get to grips with.
While I’ve never attended a black-tie wedding myself, a friend of mine recently did, which got me thinking, what actually is a black-tie dress code and how do you dress to attend a black-tie wedding as a guest? So after hours of research and tapping some experts for their advice, I present to you everything you need to know about how to dress as a guest at a black-tie wedding.
What Does the Black-Tie Dress Code Mean?
Undoubtedly the most formal of dress codes, black tie is all about embracing the more-is-more approach to dressing. Elegance and sophistication take center stage, with the finer details making all the difference. Here, being overdressed simply isn’t possible, but being underdressed certainly is. As stylist Laura Weatherburn advises: “This is the kind of wedding you pull out all the stops for. Clean lines, floor length, sleek and form-fitting. Think: showstopper.”
Simply put, a black-tie dress code is reserved for formal events. The term "black tie" actually derives from the literal description for a man's dress code of a dinner jacket and a black tie, so women actually do not have any specific rules. It all comes down to interpretation, but as a rule of thumb, dress hemlines should be floor length, or as close to it as possible—think evening gowns and formal cocktail dresses, with men in tuxedos. It is expected that guests dress to the nines, as this is the most formal dress code after white-tie attire. But, just because it is “black tie” doesn’t mean it has to be a black dress—Sofie Tyers, a personal shopper for Net-a-Porter, suggests “any colours are suitable as long as they are a muted tone and definitely no patterns. A strapless floor-length gown in pale yellow would be perfect for a modern twist while keeping the elegance required for black tie attire.”
With such a formal dress code, it really does come down to those finer details. The key to really pulling your outfit together is in the accessories—keep that more is more motto in mind. Crystals, pearls and anything a bit OTT to really hone in on that showstopper vibe. Weatherburn's advice would be “amp up the glamour with crystal-everything - bags and shoes included. I always look to Alessandra Rich for some inspiration and seriously good magpie-worthy jewels.”
It’s no easy feat shopping as a black tie wedding guest, so I’d recommend going in with an open mind. Don’t have your heart set on one specific colour or brand, as it may lead to disappointment if you can’t find anything quite right that is within the realm of the dress code requirements. When it comes to knowing where to start looking, it can be quite overwhelming, so Weatherburn suggests “Solace, Reformation, Victoria Beckham and Self Portrait have some really beautiful options this season, and they tend to transition seasons beautifully. ASOS is also great for occasionwear and is definitely a more purse-friendly option. "
What Should I Avoid?
As this is a formal event, the dress code is strict and, out of respect to the bride and groom, should be adhered to without taking on your own interpretation or trying to put a more modern or personal spin on it. Weatherburn advises “avoid anything floaty and sheer, cut-out or short and body-baring.” Likewise, anything beachy, bohemian or more casual wedding attire wouldn’t be appropriate either, with mini dresses being off the cards.
With all of this in mind, I’ve rounded up the most appropriate black-tie wedding guest dresses available with every kind of budget in mind to help you nail that dress code.
Shop the Best Black-Tie Wedding Guest Dresses:
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress
I gasped when I saw this Reformation dress.
ZARA
Zw Collection Long Satin Dress
A great affordable style that can definitely be worn again to other formal events.
Róhe
Signature Silk Dress
I love the colour of this.
MANGO
Asymmetrical Satin Dress
I can't believe this is a high-street dress.
ASOS DESIGN
Exaggerated Sleeve Bias Maxi Dress With Ruched Waist
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
Galvan London
Satin Pandora Dress
Galvan is the first brand that I thought of for a black tie wedding guest dress, their pieces are perfect for it.
Topshop
Satin Bandeau Midi Dress
Chocolate brown is such a big trend right now and it's no wonder why.
Reiss
Satin Cape Maxi Dress in Green
Green makes such a statement.
Reformation
Pernille Silk Dress
So stylish.
AJE.
Pandorea Appliquéd Ruffled Organza Gown
Aje are known for their flawless, jaw-dropping dresses.
Whistles
Pale Blue Mila Square Neck Maxi Dress
Such an elegant shape.
SOLACE LONDON
Irina Tie-Detailed One-Shoulder Crepe Gown
So pretty.
Reiss
Satin Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress in Mauve
This Reiss dress is just so elegant.
RODARTE
Velvet Bow-Embellished Silk-Crepe Gown
I love the colour of this one.
BERNADETTE
Lena Strapless Floral-Print Taffeta Gown
I think this print is stunning.
ALBERTA FERRETTI
Amdra Maxi Dress
A friend of mine recently ordered this and it's gorgeous.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Devyn Draped Pleated Crepe Maxi Dress
Pastels are perfect for an all-day or summer wedding.