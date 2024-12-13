Anne Hathaway's Outfit Made Me Place a J.Crew Order For This Elegant Bestseller Immediately

Disclaimer: The exact origin of the winery outfit Anne Hathaway just wore in NYC is presently unknown, but part of the beauty of fashion is that there's always something out there to get a similar look (often for less money). With this particular outfit, the thing that stood out to me is the way Hathaway layered a tweed jacket between a turtleneck and a wool coat. The resulting look is casual yet elegant—perfect for a cold day in the city. She finished the look off with a pair of loose wide pants, white sneakers, and a beanie. But it was the tweed jacket that had me heading straight to J.Crew.

One of the top J.Crew items of these times is undoubtedly the brand's Lady Jacket. It's been released in countless fabrics and colors since everyone went crazy over it a couple of years ago, and it's a regular occurrence that I find multiple iterations to be sold out in my size at any given time. Hathaway opted for a chic blue and white jacket with gold buttons, and J.Crew is stocked with Lady Jacket options that have a similar vibe. Keep scrolling to shop them (oh, and did I mention that they're all on sale?).

Shop J.Crew Lady Jackets

