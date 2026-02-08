Loves of My Life: Roxanne First

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know—the restaurants and date-night spots, what's in their Saved folder on Instagram, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, these are the true loves of their life.
Next up, we bell Roxanne First. She founded her eponymous, London-based jewellery brand in 2018, and her pieces are crafted to celebrate individuality, creativity, and timeless cool. Her bracelets, charms, pendant necklaces, earrings and rings are built to mix, match, layer and stack, sparkling with conflict-free, ethically sourced diamonds, precious stones and 14k gold. Thought dopamine dressing was just for clothing? Think again—Roxanne brings that same sentiment to her fine jewellery designs, through rainbow-bright colour, cheeky motifs, unexpected combinations and a personalisation offering.
No particularly thrilling contents, unfortunately - I actively avoid being a mule (and when I don't need a handbag, I avoid carrying one). Hand sanitiser is a constant, followed by essentials: lip balm, AirPods, wallet, notebook and keys, plus a foldable bag for optimism. I carry a beanie or a cap depending on the forecast, and a makeup bag filled with essentials: antihistamines, paracetamol and Cicaplast - practical, not glamorous.
Your favourite place to walk or explore in London?
I’ve recently moved to Richmond, so I love walking along the river (I know, that's pretty basic of me, but it is gorgeous) and down to Petersham Nurseries. Richmond Park is pretty great too, though it does get quite busy on weekends. Holland Park is also pretty special.
It’s a sunny Sunday and you haven’t got any plans… how do you fill your day?
My ideal Sunday starts with coffee in bed and the papers, with my boyfriend James and our bulldog, Boicey. Then it’s out for a long walk, often followed by something to eat. The rest of the day is unapologetically slow - sofa or garden slouching only because Sundays, rain or shine, are all about rest and reset.
Do you have a secret date-night spot? Somewhere you recommend?
The Hart in Marylebone.
Which neighbourhood do you consider your own?
North West London, I miss it terribly.
Favourite city for inspiration?
Cape Town. I was born in Johannesburg, and my parents live in South Africa. I visit often, and the moment I land, the sunshine and even the smell of the air instantly hit me. There’s truly nowhere else like it. The city is full of colour. Everywhere you look, the scenery feels cinematic, and the atmosphere is completely magnetic.
What is your favourite gallery?
Hauser & Wirth. I recently visited their space in Menorca, and it’s pretty special—as is their restaurant, Cantina. I love that their galleries are destinations in themselves, whether that’s Somerset or New York. Their ethos really resonates with me, and they represent some truly incredible artists.
Is there anything in your home that you’re particularly sentimental about?
Photos are dotted around the house from when I was growing up in South Africa, Summer trips to Venice (my maternal grandparents were both born in Venice), as well as from family holidays over the years. I’m lucky to have a pretty amazing group of creative friends, and for my 40th birthday, a few of them gifted me beautiful pieces they’d created themselves - those are especially special to me.
ROXANNE FIRST
Twisted Heart Stack 14-Karat Gold Multi-Stone Ring
ROXANNE FIRST
Stripe Drop 14-Karat Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings
ROXANNE FIRST
14-Karat Gold Sapphire Tennis Bracelet
What’s the most treasured item in your wardrobe?
A 40th birthday gift, a bracelet, given to me by my boyfriend—I never plan on taking it off.
You can pick 3 fashion brands to wear for the rest of your life. What are they and why?
Róhe, Bode and Miu Miu. Róhe feels effortlessly cool and does superb staples. Bode—I honestly can’t even begin to explain how much I love this brand. And Miu Miu, for great outerwear and knitwear that always feels fun but wearable.
Do you have an item of jewellery that holds a lot of meaning?
I created a bracelet using diamonds I’d been given over the years, all in different shapes - round, heart, emerald and marquise - and brought them together into a single piece set in 18k white gold. It’s incredibly special to me, as is my engagement ring.
If we were to look in your saved folder on Instagram now, what would we find?
Travel, Interiors, art, make-up tutorials (despite the fact I wear very little, day to day) and vintage jewellery collectors. Nothing groundbreaking—just the good stuff.
If you could only holiday in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?
South Africa. It's magic.
Favourite item to pack when you go on holiday?
Bode shirts. Roxanne First beaded jewellery.
What’s your #1 restaurant to visit in the whole world? And what would you order?
In Venice, where my grandparents are from, there’s a restaurant called Vini Da Arturo that serves the best bowl of carciofi (artichoke) pasta I’ve ever eaten. When I visited last year, I loved it so much I ordered a second bowl. There are only a handful of tables, and one waiter looks after everyone. It's one of a kind.
What’s the beauty product you can’t live without?
My Klira prescription. Easy.
What are your favourite 3 movies of all time?
Practical Magic, Good Will Hunting, Shawshank Redemption.
ROXANNE FIRST
Kaleidoscope 14ct Yellow-Gold and 0.51ct Sapphire Earrings Hoops
ROXANNE FIRST
Rainbow Tennis 14ct Yellow-Gold and 13.2ct Sapphire 38cm Necklace
What’s your most-played on Spotify? An artist, playlist or album?
I have a fairly eclectic (possibly weird) music taste. My most-played jumps from Bruce Springsteen to Robyn, via Taylor Swift and Mumford & Sons - with a few unexpected detours along the way.
Share a piece of advice that someone you love gave you that always stuck.
Every day is a school day. Never stop learning.
What’s your favourite scent?
I always mix a few together, on the current rotation—Escentric Molecule, 1 and 2, Jo Malone - 154 and Queer Magic by Urania.
Do you collect anything? If so, what?
Trinkets from all over the world. Jewellery—for obvious reasons.
What’s your latest obsession?
At the moment, I’m trying to convince my boyfriend that we need a short-haired chihuahua called Dave. We already have a British Bulldog named Boicey, and I think they’d make the ultimate duo. Watch this space.
Roxanne First
14kt Gold Single Earring With Citrine and Peridot
Roxanne First
Cupid's Big Heart 14kt Gold Pendant Necklace With Topaz
Roxanne First
Smiley 14kt Gold Ring With Diamonds
Coffee, tea, wine, cocktail - what’s your ultimate poison?
A (good) coffee, always.
Who is your professional hero?
Honestly, I don’t have just one. I listen to a lot of business podcasts and try to take something valuable from most people I listen to. Although I have a pretty big crush on Anya Hindmarch.
Who is your personal hero?
My late granny, Clarice. I didn’t have enough time with her and often wish I’d had more. After a difficult divorce, she returned to work to support her children, becoming the third female stockbroker in Johannesburg. She lived through a pivotal time in South Africa’s history and spent 90 days in prison for aiding Nelson Mandela during apartheid. Her sister-in-law and brother-in-law were Ruth and Joe Slovo. A wicked tennis player, an amazing mother, and one of the strongest women I’ve ever known. We had Friday “fun days” - she’d pick me up from school for doughnuts and trips to my favourite toy shop, this earnt her the nickname "granny spender".
Who is/who are the love/s of your life?
My boyfriend, James, my mum and dad and my best mates. I'd be nowhere without them.