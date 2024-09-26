Kendall Jenner Just Ditched Her LBDs in Favor of This Expensive-Looking Color Trend

If before leaving for Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner specifically asked her stylist, Dani Michelle, to make her look extra rich throughout the trick, Michelle—who also works with Bruna Marquezine, Hailey Bieber, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Rosie Huntington Whitely—has over performed. She's done it in a number of ways, like dressing her in The Row, Bottega Veneta, Hermès, and vintage Alaïa, for example, but the most effective of them all is her decision to dress the supermodel in a number of monochromatic navy-blue looks, a color that's been known to look expensive for decades.

The first time saw Jenner in an archival John Galliano dress with a scooped neckline, fitted bodice, and knee-length hemline, styling the piece as it deserves to be: practically on its own, apart from The Row Claudette flats and oval sunglasses, letting it be the star.

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row flats; John Galliano dress

Later that same day, after returning to The Ritz to change, Jenner was again spotted in navy, this time in The Row from head to toe (minus her Méga earrings). The newly-blonde Jenner specifically wore look 14 from the brand's Resort 2025 collection to attend its top-secret and camera-free Paris Fashion Week show. The look features a nipped-in tunic with raw hems and a built-in knee-length skirt, as well as point-toe kitten-heel pumps and a black clutch purse with a detachable shoulder strap. (Jenner wore it as a clutch, whereas the lookbook shows it with the strap in use.) For good measure, she topped off the outfit with some oversized sunglasses.

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row shoes, top, and skirt; Mega earrings

If you're not yet convinced that looking wealthy and wearing navy go hand in hand, I don't know what to tell you. If you are, scroll down to shop some of the chicest picks you can get your hands on right now.

