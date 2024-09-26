Kendall Jenner Just Ditched Her LBDs in Favor of This Expensive-Looking Color Trend
If before leaving for Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner specifically asked her stylist, Dani Michelle, to make her look extra rich throughout the trick, Michelle—who also works with Bruna Marquezine, Hailey Bieber, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Rosie Huntington Whitely—has over performed. She's done it in a number of ways, like dressing her in The Row, Bottega Veneta, Hermès, and vintage Alaïa, for example, but the most effective of them all is her decision to dress the supermodel in a number of monochromatic navy-blue looks, a color that's been known to look expensive for decades.
The first time saw Jenner in an archival John Galliano dress with a scooped neckline, fitted bodice, and knee-length hemline, styling the piece as it deserves to be: practically on its own, apart from The Row Claudette flats and oval sunglasses, letting it be the star.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row flats; John Galliano dress
Later that same day, after returning to The Ritz to change, Jenner was again spotted in navy, this time in The Row from head to toe (minus her Méga earrings). The newly-blonde Jenner specifically wore look 14 from the brand's Resort 2025 collection to attend its top-secret and camera-free Paris Fashion Week show. The look features a nipped-in tunic with raw hems and a built-in knee-length skirt, as well as point-toe kitten-heel pumps and a black clutch purse with a detachable shoulder strap. (Jenner wore it as a clutch, whereas the lookbook shows it with the strap in use.) For good measure, she topped off the outfit with some oversized sunglasses.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row shoes, top, and skirt; Mega earrings
If you're not yet convinced that looking wealthy and wearing navy go hand in hand, I don't know what to tell you. If you are, scroll down to shop some of the chicest picks you can get your hands on right now.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
The Trending Fall Color That Celebs, French Women, and Fashion Editors Are Suddenly Into
Serene and sophisticated.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
31 Elegant Items I'm Shopping in Fall's Biggest Color Trends
Stunning hues ahead.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Laura Harrier's Paris Airport Outfit Achieved the Impossible and Made Leggings Look Fresh
Here's how.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Are Already Wearing 2025's Most-Wanted Jacket Trend
Meet fashion's next obsession.
By Eliza Huber
-
3 Very Elegant Color Trends Kendall Jenner Has Tried Since Going Blonde
Take note, blondes.
By Natalie Munro
-
Instagram Has Spoken: 8 Ways to Wear Fall's Most Expensive-Looking Color Trend
I can't decide which look I want to re-create first.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Gigi Hadid Wore the Coat Color Trend People Are Buying Instead of Black Ones
Gigi knows best.
By Allyson Payer
-
Amelia Gray Is Already Wearing the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone's Discussing
No time to waste.
By Allyson Payer