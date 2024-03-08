Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Crystal Underwear With Platforms in Paris
According to Sydney Sweeney, when in Paris, pants aren't necessary. While in the French capital for Miu Miu's F/W 24 show, Sweeney showed her support for the brand by attending the event in its designs from head to toe (minus her Calzedonia tights), including an oversize blazer, a two-tone cropped camisole, and crystal-covered white satin underwear. With the ensemble, she added a velvet iteration of Miu Miu's beloved Wander bag, platform peep-toe heels, and geek-chic eyewear from the brand's F/W 23 collection. No pants were in sight.
Miu Miu's creative director and founder, Miuccia Prada, has long championed the hot-pants trend—which has also been done by Bottega Veneta, Coperni, Ferragamo, and Prada—having featured some version of it in each of her collections for years at this point. It's one thing to see it on the runways, but it's entirely different when the look is debuted on the streets. Sweeney, like other celebs who have played around with not wearing pants on the go, made it appear completely effortless and necessary to copy. See her look from the show below and shop the pants-less trend ahead of spring's arrival.
On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu top, blazer, briefs, Wander Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag ($2650), and Miu Regard Sunglasses ($505); Calzedonia Invisible 20 Denier Sheer Tights ($25)
Shop the pants-less trend:
Get Sweeney's sequin bottoms for an approachable price with these on-sale Mango shorts.
With this pair, you don't even need separate tights.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
