Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Crystal Underwear With Platforms in Paris

According to Sydney Sweeney, when in Paris, pants aren't necessary. While in the French capital for Miu Miu's F/W 24 show, Sweeney showed her support for the brand by attending the event in its designs from head to toe (minus her Calzedonia tights), including an oversize blazer, a two-tone cropped camisole, and crystal-covered white satin underwear. With the ensemble, she added a velvet iteration of Miu Miu's beloved Wander bag, platform peep-toe heels, and geek-chic eyewear from the brand's F/W 23 collection. No pants were in sight.

Miu Miu's creative director and founder, Miuccia Prada, has long championed the hot-pants trend—which has also been done by Bottega Veneta, Coperni, Ferragamo, and Prada—having featured some version of it in each of her collections for years at this point. It's one thing to see it on the runways, but it's entirely different when the look is debuted on the streets. Sweeney, like other celebs who have played around with not wearing pants on the go, made it appear completely effortless and necessary to copy. See her look from the show below and shop the pants-less trend ahead of spring's arrival.

On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu top, blazer, briefs, Wander Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag ($2650), and Miu Regard Sunglasses ($505); Calzedonia Invisible 20 Denier Sheer Tights ($25)

Miu Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses $550 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Wander Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag $2650 SHOP NOW

Calzedonia Invisible 20 Denier Sheer Tights $25 SHOP NOW

Shop the pants-less trend:

mango Beaded Embroidered Shorts $140 $70 SHOP NOW Get Sweeney's sequin bottoms for an approachable price with these on-sale Mango shorts.

Reformation June Short $128 SHOP NOW These already sold out once. Don't let it happen again.

Free People Stay Cute Sequin Micro Shorts $68 SHOP NOW These are perfect for your next night out with friends.

mango Adjustable Drawstring Panty $40 SHOP NOW Sporty!

EDIKTED Comfort Club Micro Shorts $31 SHOP NOW These are so comfy.

Miu Miu Embellished Wool-Silk Briefs $5800 SHOP NOW These belong in a museum.

Norma Kamali x Revolve Legging With Mesh Bottom Footsie $145 SHOP NOW With this pair, you don't even need separate tights.

mango Wool Panties $60 $30 SHOP NOW I'm prepared to re-create this entire outfit.

HOUSE OF CB Tahni Back Zip High Waist Shorts $89 SHOP NOW An easy choice.

Maje Sequinned Brief Shorts $90 SHOP NOW If you don't wear these on your next birthday, what are you even doing?

mango Wool Shorts $80 $40 SHOP NOW When short shorts are half off, you have no choice but to snag a pair.

Prada Sequined Tulle Panties Shorts $2750 SHOP NOW Wow.

mango Tweed Shorts $60 SHOP NOW This color is truly gorgeous.