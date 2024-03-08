Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Crystal Underwear With Platforms in Paris

By Eliza Huber
published

Sydney Sweeney wearing a Miu Miu blazer with crystal underwear, tights, and black platform heels

According to Sydney Sweeney, when in Paris, pants aren't necessary. While in the French capital for Miu Miu's F/W 24 show, Sweeney showed her support for the brand by attending the event in its designs from head to toe (minus her Calzedonia tights), including an oversize blazer, a two-tone cropped camisole, and crystal-covered white satin underwear. With the ensemble, she added a velvet iteration of Miu Miu's beloved Wander bag, platform peep-toe heels, and geek-chic eyewear from the brand's F/W 23 collection. No pants were in sight.

Miu Miu's creative director and founder, Miuccia Prada, has long championed the hot-pants trend—which has also been done by Bottega Veneta, Coperni, Ferragamo, and Prada—having featured some version of it in each of her collections for years at this point. It's one thing to see it on the runways, but it's entirely different when the look is debuted on the streets. Sweeney, like other celebs who have played around with not wearing pants on the go, made it appear completely effortless and necessary to copy. See her look from the show below and shop the pants-less trend ahead of spring's arrival.

Sydney Sweeney wearing a Miu Miu blazer with crystal underwear, tights, and black platform heels

On Sydney Sweeney: Miu Miu top, blazer, briefs, Wander Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag ($2650), and Miu Regard Sunglasses ($505); Calzedonia Invisible 20 Denier Sheer Tights ($25)

Miu Miu Regard sunglasses
Miu Miu
Miu Regard Sunglasses

Wander Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag
Miu Miu
Wander Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag

Black sheer tights
Calzedonia
Invisible 20 Denier Sheer Tights

Shop the pants-less trend:

Beaded Embroidered Shorts - Women
mango
Beaded Embroidered Shorts

Get Sweeney's sequin bottoms for an approachable price with these on-sale Mango shorts.

June Short
Reformation
June Short

These already sold out once. Don't let it happen again.

Stay Cute Sequin Micro Shorts
Free People
Stay Cute Sequin Micro Shorts

These are perfect for your next night out with friends.

Adjustable Drawstring Panty - Women
mango
Adjustable Drawstring Panty

Sporty!

Comfort Club Micro Shorts
EDIKTED
Comfort Club Micro Shorts

These are so comfy.

Embellished Wool-Silk Briefs
Miu Miu
Embellished Wool-Silk Briefs

These belong in a museum.

X Revolve Legging With Mesh Bottom Footsie
Norma Kamali x Revolve
Legging With Mesh Bottom Footsie

With this pair, you don't even need separate tights.

Wool Panties - Women
mango
Wool Panties

I'm prepared to re-create this entire outfit.

Tahni Back Zip High Waist Shorts
HOUSE OF CB
Tahni Back Zip High Waist Shorts

An easy choice.

Sequinned Brief Shorts
Maje
Sequinned Brief Shorts

If you don't wear these on your next birthday, what are you even doing?

Wool Shorts - Women
mango
Wool Shorts

When short shorts are half off, you have no choice but to snag a pair.

Sequined Tulle Panties Shorts
Prada
Sequined Tulle Panties Shorts

Wow.

Tweed Shorts - Women
mango
Tweed Shorts

This color is truly gorgeous.

Ssense Exclusive Black Sequin Front Wrap Skort
Pushbutton
Sequin Front Wrap Skort

The skort effect makes this sequin pair even cooler.

Eliza Huber
Editor

