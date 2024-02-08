Kaia Gerber Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Girls Swear By

By Eliza Huber
published

Kaia Gerber wearing a black coat and pants with ballet pumps at SNL.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a supermodel, Kaia Gerber finds herself in Paris a lot, whether she's there to walk in a Valentino show or attend one for The Row. Because of that, it should come as no surprise that she's picked up a thing or two from the French fashion capital's seemingly endless source of stylish women, one of which she debuted following Ayo Edebiri's performance on Saturday Night Live.

At NBC Studios in New York City to support her friend (and fellow client of stylist Danielle Goldberg), Gerber wore a very laissez-faire combination of stretchy black trousers from one of her favorite brands Bleusalt, a matching wool coat, an "Ayo" graphic tee, and the best part, a pair of ballerina pumps just like the ones that French women buy on repeat from brands such as Repetto and Margaux. Her shoe of choice, which is essentially a ballet flat but with a micro heel, effortlessly dressed up the model's choice of lounge pants, something that the style is known to do with just about anything it's paired with. And since no-work pieces are paramount to the quintessential French-girl fashion formula, it isn't hard to imagine why the easy and versatile alt for ballet flats has become a pivotal part of that equation.

Scroll down to see Gerber's look and shop ballet pumps like hers.

Kaia Gerber wearing a black coat and pants with ballet pumps at SNL.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Bleusalt The Kaia Pant ($140); Celine Heloise Bag ($3450)

Cherish Pump
Steve Madden
Cherish Pump

So many WWW editors have these.

Tabi 30mm leather ballerina pumps
Maison Margiela
Tabi 30mm Leather Ballerina Pumps

These are an obvious fan favorite.

Cap-Toe Pump
Tory Burch
Cap-Toe Pump

These Tory Burch pumps are an easy pair to say yes to if ballet pumps are on your shopping list.

Repetto Camille Ballet Heels
Repetto
Camille Ballet Heels

Dreaming of this ecru pair from Repetto.

Bibi Lou Heeled Ballet Pumps
Bibi Lou
Heeled Ballet Pumps

I always find the best shoes at Anthropologie.

Natalie Pump
Reformation
Natalie Pump

If a higher heel is what you're craving, this is the pair for you.

Patent leather effect buckle shoe - Women
Mango
Patent Leather Effect Buckle Shoe

These will never go out of style.

Glove Mary Jane Pumps
Proenza Schouler
Glove Mary Jane Pumps

Metallic shoes make every outfit feel special.

Black Darya Ballerina Flats
Aeyde
Darya Ballerina Flats

Aeyde is one of our editor's favorite shoe brands of 2024 thus far.

Everlane, The Day Heel
Everlane
The Day Heel

Don't sleep on Everlane's shoes.

Cecile Square Toe Pump
Veronica Beard
Cecile Square Toe Pump

Just do it.

Margaux, The Heel
Margaux
The Heel

This suede pair has "need" written all over it.

Ballet Shoes
MM6 Maison Margiela
Ballet Shoes

The bulbous toe makes these flats feel just the right amount of edgy.

