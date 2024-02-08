Kaia Gerber Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Girls Swear By

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a supermodel, Kaia Gerber finds herself in Paris a lot, whether she's there to walk in a Valentino show or attend one for The Row. Because of that, it should come as no surprise that she's picked up a thing or two from the French fashion capital's seemingly endless source of stylish women, one of which she debuted following Ayo Edebiri's performance on Saturday Night Live.

At NBC Studios in New York City to support her friend (and fellow client of stylist Danielle Goldberg), Gerber wore a very laissez-faire combination of stretchy black trousers from one of her favorite brands Bleusalt, a matching wool coat, an "Ayo" graphic tee, and the best part, a pair of ballerina pumps just like the ones that French women buy on repeat from brands such as Repetto and Margaux. Her shoe of choice, which is essentially a ballet flat but with a micro heel, effortlessly dressed up the model's choice of lounge pants, something that the style is known to do with just about anything it's paired with. And since no-work pieces are paramount to the quintessential French-girl fashion formula, it isn't hard to imagine why the easy and versatile alt for ballet flats has become a pivotal part of that equation.

Scroll down to see Gerber's look and shop ballet pumps like hers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Bleusalt The Kaia Pant ($140); Celine Heloise Bag ($3450)

Steve Madden Cherish Pump $80 SHOP NOW So many WWW editors have these.

Maison Margiela Tabi 30mm Leather Ballerina Pumps $750 SHOP NOW These are an obvious fan favorite.

Tory Burch Cap-Toe Pump $298 SHOP NOW These Tory Burch pumps are an easy pair to say yes to if ballet pumps are on your shopping list.

Repetto Camille Ballet Heels $385 SHOP NOW Dreaming of this ecru pair from Repetto.

Bibi Lou Heeled Ballet Pumps $170 SHOP NOW I always find the best shoes at Anthropologie.

Reformation Natalie Pump $298 SHOP NOW If a higher heel is what you're craving, this is the pair for you.

Mango Patent Leather Effect Buckle Shoe $80 SHOP NOW These will never go out of style.

Proenza Schouler Glove Mary Jane Pumps $650 SHOP NOW Metallic shoes make every outfit feel special.

Aeyde Darya Ballerina Flats $265 SHOP NOW Aeyde is one of our editor's favorite shoe brands of 2024 thus far.

Everlane The Day Heel $175 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Everlane's shoes.

Veronica Beard Cecile Square Toe Pump $150 SHOP NOW Just do it.

Margaux The Heel $295 SHOP NOW This suede pair has "need" written all over it.