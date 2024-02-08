Kaia Gerber Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Girls Swear By
As a supermodel, Kaia Gerber finds herself in Paris a lot, whether she's there to walk in a Valentino show or attend one for The Row. Because of that, it should come as no surprise that she's picked up a thing or two from the French fashion capital's seemingly endless source of stylish women, one of which she debuted following Ayo Edebiri's performance on Saturday Night Live.
At NBC Studios in New York City to support her friend (and fellow client of stylist Danielle Goldberg), Gerber wore a very laissez-faire combination of stretchy black trousers from one of her favorite brands Bleusalt, a matching wool coat, an "Ayo" graphic tee, and the best part, a pair of ballerina pumps just like the ones that French women buy on repeat from brands such as Repetto and Margaux. Her shoe of choice, which is essentially a ballet flat but with a micro heel, effortlessly dressed up the model's choice of lounge pants, something that the style is known to do with just about anything it's paired with. And since no-work pieces are paramount to the quintessential French-girl fashion formula, it isn't hard to imagine why the easy and versatile alt for ballet flats has become a pivotal part of that equation.
Scroll down to see Gerber's look and shop ballet pumps like hers.
On Kaia Gerber: Bleusalt The Kaia Pant ($140); Celine Heloise Bag ($3450)
These Tory Burch pumps are an easy pair to say yes to if ballet pumps are on your shopping list.
Aeyde is one of our editor's favorite shoe brands of 2024 thus far.
The bulbous toe makes these flats feel just the right amount of edgy.
Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.
Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
