Elizabeth Olsen Is Already Wearing Chanel's Next It Shoes
Fans of Elizabeth Olsen may have been upset she didn't walk home with a Golden Globe award for her work on Love & Death, but I don't imagine they were dismayed at her amazing Vivienne Westwood dress for the ceremony. (Did you catch our on-the-ground TikTok of the bridal-worthy look?) Trophy or no trophy, I always enjoy Olsen's outfits, and her newest one is no exception.
Photographed at a dinner celebrating the new Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry flagship store in New York City, Olsen was dressed head-to-toe by the famed French house. Her tweed dress was quintessentially Chanel, but I immediately zeroed in on her spectacular shoes. The bejeweled sandals positively shimmered thanks to the paparazzi's flashbulbs. I have a feeling they will quickly become the brand's next It-shoes. Scroll down to see Elizabeth Olsen's newest outfit and shop embellished shoes for yourself.
Shop Embellished Shoes
I got my start as a Who What Wear intern eleven years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We've since increased that number twentyfold.) I graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how I ended up moving to Los Angeles from my hometown of San Diego. In college, I also interned at Refinery29, where I was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, I came back to WWW in 2016, where I currently hold the title of Associate Director, Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royals expert—in case you haven't noticed my numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). I spend my days trying to incorporate my idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, I love tennis, dogs, classic rock, and traveling.
