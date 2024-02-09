Elizabeth Olsen Is Already Wearing Chanel's Next It Shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of Elizabeth Olsen may have been upset she didn't walk home with a Golden Globe award for her work on Love & Death, but I don't imagine they were dismayed at her amazing Vivienne Westwood dress for the ceremony. (Did you catch our on-the-ground TikTok of the bridal-worthy look?) Trophy or no trophy, I always enjoy Olsen's outfits, and her newest one is no exception.

Photographed at a dinner celebrating the new Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry flagship store in New York City, Olsen was dressed head-to-toe by the famed French house. Her tweed dress was quintessentially Chanel, but I immediately zeroed in on her spectacular shoes. The bejeweled sandals positively shimmered thanks to the paparazzi's flashbulbs. I have a feeling they will quickly become the brand's next It-shoes. Scroll down to see Elizabeth Olsen's newest outfit and shop embellished shoes for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Chanel)

Shop Embellished Shoes

AQUAZZURA Rock Chic 115 Crystal-Embellished Mirrored Leather Mules $1595 SHOP NOW

ZARA Rhinestone Heeled Ankle Boots $129 SHOP NOW

AMINA MUADDI Caroline Crystal-Embellished Suede Mules $1240 SHOP NOW

Mango Heeled Sandals With Rhinestone Straps $80 SHOP NOW

The Attico Devon Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules $990 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Leather Mary Jane Flats With Allover Studs $1290 SHOP NOW