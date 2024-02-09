Elizabeth Olsen Is Already Wearing Chanel's Next It Shoes

Erin Fitzpatrick
By Erin Fitzpatrick
published

elizabeth olsen wearing new chanel shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of Elizabeth Olsen may have been upset she didn't walk home with a Golden Globe award for her work on Love & Death, but I don't imagine they were dismayed at her amazing Vivienne Westwood dress for the ceremony. (Did you catch our on-the-ground TikTok of the bridal-worthy look?) Trophy or no trophy, I always enjoy Olsen's outfits, and her newest one is no exception.

Photographed at a dinner celebrating the new Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry flagship store in New York City, Olsen was dressed head-to-toe by the famed French house. Her tweed dress was quintessentially Chanel, but I immediately zeroed in on her spectacular shoes. The bejeweled sandals positively shimmered thanks to the paparazzi's flashbulbs. I have a feeling they will quickly become the brand's next It-shoes. Scroll down to see Elizabeth Olsen's newest outfit and shop embellished shoes for yourself.

elizabeth olsen wearing chanel shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

chanel embellished shoes

(Image credit: Chanel)

Shop Embellished Shoes

Sandals
CHANEL
Sandals

Lace-Up Shoes
CHANEL
Lace-Up Shoes

Rock Chic 115 crystal-embellished mirrored leather Mules
AQUAZZURA
Rock Chic 115 Crystal-Embellished Mirrored Leather Mules

RHINESTONE HEELED ANKLE BOOTS
ZARA
Rhinestone Heeled Ankle Boots

Caroline crystal-embellished suede mules
AMINA MUADDI
Caroline Crystal-Embellished Suede Mules

Heeled sandals With Rhinestone Straps

Mango
Heeled Sandals With Rhinestone Straps

Devon crystal-embellished satin mules
The Attico
Devon Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules

Leather Mary Jane Flats With Allover Studs
Alaïa
Leather Mary Jane Flats With Allover Studs

Stella Iconic Eco Mirror Pumps
Stella McCartney
Stella Iconic Eco Mirror Pumps

Explore More:
Celebrity Style
Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

I got my start as a Who What Wear intern eleven years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We've since increased that number twentyfold.) I graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how I ended up moving to Los Angeles from my hometown of San Diego. In college, I also interned at Refinery29, where I was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, I came back to WWW in 2016, where I currently hold the title of Associate Director, Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royals expert—in case you haven't noticed my numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). I spend my days trying to incorporate my idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, I love tennis, dogs, classic rock, and traveling. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸