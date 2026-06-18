This Is the 2026 Way to Wear a Graphic Tee, Hands Down

Ayo Edebiri is by far one of the best-dressed stars in Hollywood, and I don’t just mean on the red carpet. She's become known for having cool-girl styleoff-duty as well. She’s often seen in casual outfits with a sophisticated air about them, even when wearing a graphic tee, which she's shown that she loves to wear. For example, Edebiri was just out and about in NYC wearing a long-sleeve Björk graphic tee. However, her look wasn’t just a regular graphic-tee outfit. Contrarily, the look she assembled was quite chic and elevated.
Edebiri styled her graphic tee with a pair of black tailored pants from Still Kelly and black heeled thong sandals from Staud, which have become one of summer’s most popular shoe trends. She accessorized with a Chanel calf-hair polka-dot bag and black sunglasses for an ultimate It-girl ensemble. I wouldn’t be going out on a limb by saying Edebiri has mastered the dressy-casual way to wear a graphic tee in 2026. She looks effortless, chic, and put together all in one.
If you're trying to do the same with your graphic tees this summer, keep scrolling to recreate Edebiri's outfit and shop more graphic tees, tailored pants, and heeled thong sandals.