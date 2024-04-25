Zendaya's Cute Tory Burch Tennis Skirt Is Shockingly Still in Stock—Ready, Go
It's rare that a celebrity, especially one as big as Zendaya, wears something on a press tour that you or I could easily press purchase on without racking up a mountain of credit card debt. She wore Thierry Mugler’s absolutely iconic 1995 couture robot suit for crying out loud. No swipe could get you one of those, no matter how high your limit is. So, you can imagine my surprise when the Challengers star was photographed leaving her hotel in New York City on Tuesday wearing a forest-green Tory Sport tennis set that costs less than $300 and is still in stock in almost every size (the XXS polo top is sold out as is the miniskirt in size small). I ran to order one, and you probably should too.
Zendaya's look, which is but one of an impressive handful of tennis-themed ensembles, gave new meaning to tennis fashion, with the actress adding the same pair of white, sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos that she's been donning throughout this press tour and a bevy of Bvlgari jewelry items, including, but not limited to, a nearly $40,000 Serpenti bracelet (casual). With the release of Challengers being just hours away, we'll have to face the fact that Zendaya and Law Roach's looks tied to the movie will be coming to an end very soon. Memorialize it forever in your closet by scrolling down and snagging her exact Tory Sport set while you still can. Trust me, this is one buy you won't regret.
On Zendaya: Tory Sport Tech Pique Chevron Polo ($138) and Side-Stripe Tennis Skirt ($148); Christian Louboutin Kate 100 Leather Pumps ($795); Bvlgari Serpenti Viper 18k White Gold & 3.04 Tcw Diamond Bracelet ($39400)
Shop more tennis-fashion finds:
How did I not know that Staud made a court collection? It's perfect.
This Lacoste cashmere cardigan is en route to my closet as we speak.
Tennis bracelet meet tennis anklet. You're going to be fast friends.
I think about this Miu Miu collection a lot. Honestly, probably too much.
Don't sleep on Reformation's activewear line. Every piece is beyond chic.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
