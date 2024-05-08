Zendaya Just Tried the Trend That Makes Any Bag Look More Elegant and Expensive

When Zendaya tries a trend we can all try as well (because it's easy and affordable), I'll be here to take note and tell you about it. This time, that trend is one she wore both before and after the Met Gala, and it simply consisted of tying a silk scarf to her bag. In this case, that bag was a Louis Vuitton tote, which she adorned with a neutral-colored scarf.

Lately, everyone has taken to "Birkin-ifying" their bags, AKA adorning them with tchotchke that add personality to them. A silk scarf undoubtedly falls under that category, and I find it to be the most expensive-looking tchotchke you can add to a bag. Yours doesn't have to be Hermès or Louis Vuitton—any bag will do. And if you add an elegant silk scarf to it à la Zendaya, it'll look far more luxurious.

I highly recommend trying this trend with your own bags, so I found a handful of pretty silk scarfs to do so with. Scroll to shop the Zendaya-inspired accessory.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton Low Key Hobo MM Bag ($3600); Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats ($665)

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

Shop Silk Scarves to Tie Onto Your Bags

Madewell Oversized Silk Bandana $36 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Leopard Square Scarf $59 SHOP NOW

Toteme Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf $220 SHOP NOW

Coach Horse & Carriage Print Silk Square Scarf $95 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Dotted Square Scarf $59 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Oversized Silk Bandana $70 SHOP NOW

AllSaints Escalera Silk Bandana $49 SHOP NOW

Liberty London Floral Medley Silk Scarf $130 SHOP NOW