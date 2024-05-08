Zendaya Just Tried the Trend That Makes Any Bag Look More Elegant and Expensive

Allyson Payer
By
published

When Zendaya tries a trend we can all try as well (because it's easy and affordable), I'll be here to take note and tell you about it. This time, that trend is one she wore both before and after the Met Gala, and it simply consisted of tying a silk scarf to her bag. In this case, that bag was a Louis Vuitton tote, which she adorned with a neutral-colored scarf.

Lately, everyone has taken to "Birkin-ifying" their bags, AKA adorning them with tchotchke that add personality to them. A silk scarf undoubtedly falls under that category, and I find it to be the most expensive-looking tchotchke you can add to a bag. Yours doesn't have to be Hermès or Louis Vuitton—any bag will do. And if you add an elegant silk scarf to it à la Zendaya, it'll look far more luxurious.

I highly recommend trying this trend with your own bags, so I found a handful of pretty silk scarfs to do so with. Scroll to shop the Zendaya-inspired accessory.

Zendaya wearing a green trench coat with a scarf on her bag

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton Low Key Hobo MM Bag ($3600); Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats ($665)

Zendaya wearing a green trench coat with a scarf on her bag

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

Zendaya wearing a green trench coat and hoodie

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

Shop Silk Scarves to Tie Onto Your Bags

Oversized Silk Bandana
Madewell
Oversized Silk Bandana

Leopard Square Scarf
& Other Stories
Leopard Square Scarf

Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
Toteme
Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf

Satin Scarf
H&M
Satin Scarf

Coach scarf
Coach
Horse & Carriage Print Silk Square Scarf

& Other Stories scarf
& Other Stories
Dotted Square Scarf

Oversized Silk Bandana
J.Crew
Oversized Silk Bandana

Escalera Silk Bandana
AllSaints
Escalera Silk Bandana

Liberty London
Floral Medley Silk Scarf

Lauren Ralph Lauren
Shadow Floral Silk Diamond Scarf

Explore More:
Bags Zendaya
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸