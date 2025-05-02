Nicola Peltz Beckham Just Taught Me Her Genius "Tap and Stamp" Trick for Perfecting Winged Liner

Within the first two minutes of interviewing her, I can tell that Nicola Peltz Beckham is a girl's girl. She admits to experiencing the same beauty icks we all do (like white, pilling sunscreen) and refuses to gatekeep by telling me about her favorite makeup products of the moment. As a multi-hyphenate millennial (she's an actor, writer, director, and activist), her beauty routine must keep up with her schedule—not the other way around.

When it comes to skincare, she relies on a few effective products, the most important being sunscreen. She's super diligent about applying daily SPF, so it makes sense that she's partnered with Isdin, the Spanish skincare brand known for its foolproof formulas, to help launch the newest SPF in its portfolio—the Fusion Water Magic SPF 40. I caught up with Peltz Beckham to talk about the partnership, her genius "tap and stamp" winged-liner trick, and more. Ahead, Peltz Beckham answers all of my burning beauty questions.

ISDIN Fusion Water Magic SPF40 $38 SHOP NOW First, let's talk about the new sunscreen. (It's Peltz Beckham's current fave.) It provides 360-degree skin protection from UVA, UVB, infrared, and blue light. It also protects against environmental pollution and free radical damage from heat. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, Mediterranean algae extract, and physalis pubescens, so it's lightweight and hydrating. Plus, it doesn't leave a white cast. Type: Chemical | Texture: Serum | SPF: Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 | Size: 1.7 ounces

Isdin is a brand that a lot of beauty editors and content creators love. What drew you to it?

I grew up with a mom being like, "Sunblock is the most important thing you will ever do for health and to prevent aging." I really love watching TikTok videos. I love watching what girls use and their products and all the different sunblocks out there, and I really love this one. I love it so much because it almost acts as a primer underneath makeup. It's really pretty under makeup.

Sometimes, it's scary to put new products on before you have a shoot outside or whatever, but it's so important to protect your skin. I feel safe using this one, and I know my makeup is going to look great, and it's gonna protect my skin at the same time.

As a beauty editor, I can't tell you how many times sunscreen has messed up my makeup either by pilling or leaving a white cast.

Yeah, no, totally. I feel like a lot of sunblocks have that white cast, and it doesn't go into your skin. It sits on top, and then when you attempt to put on makeup, it does pill, or it does have that weird texture on top. If you don't have perfectly smooth skin, then it'll make that stand out more. If I have a breakout, I definitely don't want to bring more attention to that.

Speaking of skincare, I would love to know what your morning skincare routine is like right now.

I love skincare products. I am obsessed with them. … No matter what time I'm going to bed, I always have to take off the makeup—always have to do the serums, the moisturizers, the whole thing. I really love serums so much.

The older I get, the more I really try to learn about my skin because I feel like something that you love could be really different on me because I have sensitive skin, and you probably have different skin. I just love having conversations with other girls, learning about it, learning what they love, watching TikTok videos or Instagram things, and trying all the different products. I feel like my product drawer is about to break. It's very heavy right now. But yeah, no matter what, I have to take off my makeup. The shortest it gets is makeup remover, face wash, serum, and moisturizer. That's the most simple version.

Does your skincare routine change from morning to night?

Isdin has a serum that I really love to put on my skin at night. It's the Melatonik Serum. Since my skin is super sensitive and it does irritate quickly, I feel like that calms it down. Honestly, I like doing different things at night. I feel like it's okay to do a thicker moisturizer at night, and then when you're going to bed, it really sinks into your skin.

I love that you go on TikTok for skincare advice and inspo. I feel like no one's immune to TikTok recommendations, right?

I buy everything. All the girls who are like, "The lip stains! The freckles!" I am the audience. I am buying all of it.

Oh, I just tried three different peel-off lip stains from TikTok.

The blue one?

Yeah!

I love it.

Same. I don't have it on today, but I've been using it all week. I'm obsessed.

Speaking of makeup, how would you describe your signature beauty aesthetic?

Oh gosh, I don't know. I feel like you guys need to tell me. Hmm, I love a cat eye. I love blush. If you're like, "You can only have one makeup product on an island," I'm taking blush.

Do you have a favorite formula right now?

The Benetint [is one] I've been using since I was allowed to put on makeup, and I still love it. I also love the Dior one—the bubblegum-pink one—as a powder to use on top. Yeah, I'm definitely a blush girly. I've moved from the pinks to a bit of red, and it's really pretty.

Another TikTok trend!

Yeah, I saw someone say red looks more natural because it looks like you're blushing. I was like, "Oh, that makes sense." I was always a little scared to use the red ones. I was like, "Oh, that's too much on me," but no, I love it.

What do you use for your cat eye? I'm always looking for more good eye makeup products.

Okay, I feel like if I've nailed one thing in life, it's that. I'm the one who does it for all my friends. I think people stress about it. It's super easy. I use the MAC black shadow. I take a brush, an angular brush, and I tap it and then stamp it. It doesn't have to be so complicated where you're, like, really drawing it on, but if you tap it and stamp it in… I always mess up, and then I have to clean it up. … If you get a pointy brush and dip it in makeup remover or a concealer, you can clean it up.

Oh, I love that because I feel like liquid eyeliner can be tricky.

I can't! I cannot do liquid liner. It's too scary for me. I prefer the way a shadow looks—it looks softer, and you can always put the liquid one on top.

Oh, I like that. It's like a little template. Has your approach to beauty changed since you were younger? Do you still look to the same people for beauty inspiration?

Trends have changed, and what comes in and out of style has changed. But honestly, my mom has forever been and will [forever] be my beauty muse—my everything muse. I'm always looking up to her for advice and beauty stuff. I think people make fun, like when people are like, "Oh, you're so trendy." But I like to see what's up. I don't know anything, so it's like, "What are we into now?" Like the freckle thing—genius. I love seeing all the things.

Yes! Embrace the trendiness.

Yeah, you don't have to take it so seriously. It's fun to see what people are doing.

Totally. If you had to choose one piece of beauty advice to give to your younger self, what would it be?

Strictly talking about makeup, I would say… If I had a breakout, I would be so insecure. I'd be like, "Oh my goodness, everyone's staring at it. I feel horrible about myself." I would put so much concealer on. Now, I really think those little stickers are so genius. If I have a breakout and I'm going to dinner, I'm going to wear that. I love it. I think I'm so hard on myself—growing up being like, "Oh, I feel so ugly. I have a pimple." Now, I think it's about less coverage and more enhancement of what you have. I wish I knew that.

Totally. And those acne stickers are basically accessories.

They're so cute! I love them.

Lastly, would you say that turning 30 has caused an evolution to your beauty routine or your perspective on beauty?

Definitely. I do think trying to enhance things rather than hide behind makeup is a huge conversation that I love to have. I think it's beautiful that we all wear makeup and talk about it, but I think the thought behind it is equally as important. I hope people look at makeup now to enhance rather than hide or cover. When I was in high school, I was like, "Oh, I want to hide behind this."

Totally. I think that's where good skincare comes in. If you feel like you have a beautiful, glowy base, you can maybe go less on the makeup front if you want.

Yes, I like to put a dot of the Fusion Water Magic in my hand and mix a little bit of foundation with it. It gives you a really glowy base. It's super natural looking too. I love the Haus Labs foundation.

Wait, same. I recommend that foundation to everyone.

Me too. I love it, and I feel like it really mixes well with everything.

