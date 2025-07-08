I've Been Studying the Chicest European Women—5 Colour Trends They Can't Stop Wearing

From soft red hues to sky blue tones, these are the European-approved summer 2025 colour trends that will instantly elevate your wardrobe.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary / @sabinasocol / @marina_torres)
When it comes to European fashion, few things capture the essence of effortless chic quite like the summer colour trends defining the season. It's fair to say that I've been captivated by the palette emerging from the continent, spotting shades that feel both timeless and refreshingly modern.

European influencer in blue Doen dress

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

European fashion influencers have a particular knack for colour, in my opinion. Whether they're styling European vacation outfits or perfecting French summer trends for city living, they seem to instinctively know which hues will make an outfit sing. The way they pair these colours with European shoe trends and incorporate them into their everyday looks always manages to strike the perfect balance between aspirational and accessible.

European vacation outfit idea is shown in a photo of a woman sitting on a moped wearing gold earrings, a strapless red ruffle maxi dress, a small raffia bag, and gold heeled sandals

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

As I've scrolled through my feed, certain shades have been consistent. What I love most about the European colour trends I've spotted is that they don't require a complete wardrobe overhaul—they're shades that can breathe new life into pieces you already own, whilst adding that coveted continental sophistication to your summer looks.

Keep scrolling for the European colours that are defining summer 2025, and should you find yourself in the mood to shop, the key pieces that will help you incorporate these shades into your own wardrobe.

5 Colours Dominating European Fashion This Summer:

1. Sunset Red

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @emmanuellek_

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: There's something about red with a deep orange hue that speaks to me. Maybe it's the nod to a beautiful sunset on a summer evening, or maybe it's the fact that this colour looks great on everyone. Like, everyone.

Shop the Trend:

Cropped Sienna Dress - Sunset Red
Galvan London
Cropped Sienna Dress - Sunset Red

Summer weddings in the diary? Bookmark this one.

Cropped Ruffled Shirred Lyocell-Blend Top
TORY BURCH
Cropped Ruffled Shirred Lyocell-Blend Top

It's hard not to picture this with an Aperol Spritz in hand.

Ruffled Shirred Lyocell-Blend Midi Skirt
TORY BURCH
Ruffled Shirred Lyocell-Blend Midi Skirt

Styled with the matching midi skirt, of course.

The Boxer: Linen, Cardinal Red
With Nothing Underneath
The Boxer: Linen

For such a bold colour, these shorts would be surprisingly versatile.

Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Mei Leather Sneakers

If you're looking for alternatives to adidas Sambas, these are a quirky pick.

2. Butter Yellow

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @sabinasocol wears a yellow co-ord

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: The butter yellow trend has safely surpassed the continent's reach, but I think we should thank European women for providing us with endless ways to make this colour look chic. From cute co-ords to flowing maxi skirts, inspiration is aplenty.

Shop the Trend:

Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Tie Front Top
Nobodys Child
Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Tie Front Top

Love the pretty bow detail.

Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Shona Trousers
Nobodys Child
Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Shona Trousers

I wish I'd had these during the recent heatwave.

Audra Linen Shorts
Free People
Audra Linen Shorts

So cute.

Tiered Skirt
Uniqlo
Tiered Skirt

I recently treated myself to this, and I'm, in a word, obsessed.

Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream
Bottega Veneta
Maxi Intreccio Tote in Ice Cream

One of the best butter yellow bags I've seen.

3. Off-White

Monikh in an off-white maxi dress

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Off-white is a fail-safe summer hue. You'll see women in Europe opt for loose and breezy linen pieces in this colour time and again, accessorising with a pop of colour or neutral browns—like Monikh's gorgeous look here.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO, Flared Midi-Dress
MANGO
Flared Midi-Dress

Yes, you can still look good in a heatwave.

Z1975 Mom-Fit High-Waist Shorts
ZARA
Z1975 Mom-Fit High-Waist Shorts

Mom-style shorts in cream denim? Sold.

Ivy Pleated Linen Blend Midi Skirt
hush
Ivy Pleated Linen Blend Midi Skirt

Endless outfit opportunities await.

Bess Linen Top
Reformation
Bess Linen Top

Perfect for warm days in the office.

Clarice - Cream
RIXO ⋆
Clarice - Cream

So, so pretty.

4. Sky Blue

French fashion influencer in blue shirt and Mary Janes

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Women in France have consistently shown us why sky blue belongs in our summer wardrobe. Oversized shirts in this hue are a personal favourite, but I'm loving how Julie has opted for Mary Jane flats in a dusty blue shade as well.

Shop the Trend:

Poplin Shirt With Ring Detail on Back
ZARA
Poplin Shirt With Ring Detail on Back

An elevated take on the classic.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

Style with your favourite white top to let the skirt do the talking.

Whistles Blue Panel Linen Blend Dress
Whistles
Blue Panel Linen Blend Dress

This comes with a matching top so you can create two looks for the price of one.

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

Mary Janes, but make them summery.

prada,

Prada
Re-Nylon mini bag

If you're looking to treat yourself.

5. All Black

black-summer-outfits-307846-1686926755455-main

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: I've long since had a soft spot for all-black summer outfits. And I'm not the only one, it seems—Marina is one of many European influencers I've spotted in an all-black ensemble this season already. You can go all out with your jewellery and accessories here (chunky gold earrings and cuff bangles are my personal go-to's).

Shop the Trend:

Crinkled Cotton Beach Shorts
COS
Crinkled Cotton Beach Shorts

These look so comfortable.

Square Neck Layering Tank | Black
Jigsaw
Square Neck Layering Tank | Black

Simple but necessary.

Ellery - Black
RIXO ⋆
Ellery - Black

Our favourite white blouse, but make it black.

Linen Trousers – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Trousers

Love the subtle flare.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

The summer shoes that will never let you down.

Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

