I've Been Studying the Chicest European Women—5 Colour Trends They Can't Stop Wearing

When it comes to European fashion, few things capture the essence of effortless chic quite like the summer colour trends defining the season. It's fair to say that I've been captivated by the palette emerging from the continent, spotting shades that feel both timeless and refreshingly modern.

European fashion influencers have a particular knack for colour, in my opinion. Whether they're styling European vacation outfits or perfecting French summer trends for city living, they seem to instinctively know which hues will make an outfit sing. The way they pair these colours with European shoe trends and incorporate them into their everyday looks always manages to strike the perfect balance between aspirational and accessible.

As I've scrolled through my feed, certain shades have been consistent. What I love most about the European colour trends I've spotted is that they don't require a complete wardrobe overhaul—they're shades that can breathe new life into pieces you already own, whilst adding that coveted continental sophistication to your summer looks.

Keep scrolling for the European colours that are defining summer 2025, and should you find yourself in the mood to shop, the key pieces that will help you incorporate these shades into your own wardrobe.

5 Colours Dominating European Fashion This Summer:

1. Sunset Red

Style Notes: There's something about red with a deep orange hue that speaks to me. Maybe it's the nod to a beautiful sunset on a summer evening, or maybe it's the fact that this colour looks great on everyone. Like, everyone.

2. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: The butter yellow trend has safely surpassed the continent's reach, but I think we should thank European women for providing us with endless ways to make this colour look chic. From cute co-ords to flowing maxi skirts, inspiration is aplenty.

3. Off-White

Style Notes: Off-white is a fail-safe summer hue. You'll see women in Europe opt for loose and breezy linen pieces in this colour time and again, accessorising with a pop of colour or neutral browns—like Monikh's gorgeous look here.

4. Sky Blue

Style Notes: Women in France have consistently shown us why sky blue belongs in our summer wardrobe. Oversized shirts in this hue are a personal favourite, but I'm loving how Julie has opted for Mary Jane flats in a dusty blue shade as well.

ZARA Poplin Shirt With Ring Detail on Back £20 SHOP NOW An elevated take on the classic. & Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £47 SHOP NOW Style with your favourite white top to let the skirt do the talking. Whistles Blue Panel Linen Blend Dress £149 SHOP NOW This comes with a matching top so you can create two looks for the price of one. H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW Mary Janes, but make them summery. Prada Re-Nylon mini bag SHOP NOW If you're looking to treat yourself.

5. All Black

Style Notes: I've long since had a soft spot for all-black summer outfits. And I'm not the only one, it seems—Marina is one of many European influencers I've spotted in an all-black ensemble this season already. You can go all out with your jewellery and accessories here (chunky gold earrings and cuff bangles are my personal go-to's).

