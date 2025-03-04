Simone Ashley's Spring Jeans, Jacket and Flat-Shoe Outfit Is So Perfect, All Stylish Londoners Will Copy It
Stepping out for an afternoon of appointments in London, Simone Ashley crafted a spring-ready ensemble that I can only describe as perfect. A masterclass in spring-time layering, Ashley adapted to the rising—but still chilly—temperatures by styling up several lightweight layers to keep her look cosy and comfortable without adding extra bulk.
Beginning with a white T-shirt as, in my opinion, all of the best outfits do, Ashley layered a short-sleeve Prada V Neck Wool Sweater (£900) overtop, allowing the bright white layer to peek out beneath. Keeping her base looking bright and fresh, whilst prolonging time between washing your knits, this clever styling trick is one that the London style set employs on the daily.
Building from there, Ashely selected Prada's Double-Breasted Grisaille Jacket (£2650). Ensuring warmth across the crisp spring day, Ashley's light grey layer also worked to add structure and polish to her off-duty look, without overcomplicating her styling.
Completing her outfit with light blue jeans with a slight barrel-leg cut, another trend I see being worn daily in the capital, her look ticks off more major trends than I anticipated at first glance. For her final flourish, Ashley then reached for the city girl's favourite shoe, smartening up her jeans by styling them with a glossy pair of leather loafers.
Favouriting elevated wardrobe staples such as blazers and loafers, Londoners are known for their knack for making these smart garments feel relaxed and chic. Typically pairing their formal loafers with relaxed jeans, and their boxy blazers with casual knits or tees, Ashley's outfit spoke directly to the London style set, who I'm sure will be emulating her look very soon. To make re-creating it easier, I've shopped out the key components for you below.
SHOP SIMONE ASHLEY'S LOOK:
A grey boxy blazer is an easy way to sharpen up your daily style.
SHOP MORE BARREL JEANS, GREY BLAZERS AND LOAFERS:
Style with loafers during the spring, before swapping to sandals come summer.
Style with the matching trousers or pair with jeans for a casual look.
Smart leather loafers are a capsule wardrobe staple I'll never grow tired of.
The barrel leg trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
This comes in three different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
