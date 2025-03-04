Simone Ashley's Spring Jeans, Jacket and Flat-Shoe Outfit Is So Perfect, All Stylish Londoners Will Copy It

Stepping out for an afternoon of appointments in London, Simone Ashley crafted a spring-ready ensemble that I can only describe as perfect. A masterclass in spring-time layering, Ashley adapted to the rising—but still chilly—temperatures by styling up several lightweight layers to keep her look cosy and comfortable without adding extra bulk.

Beginning with a white T-shirt as, in my opinion, all of the best outfits do, Ashley layered a short-sleeve Prada V Neck Wool Sweater (£900) overtop, allowing the bright white layer to peek out beneath. Keeping her base looking bright and fresh, whilst prolonging time between washing your knits, this clever styling trick is one that the London style set employs on the daily.

Building from there, Ashely selected Prada's Double-Breasted Grisaille Jacket (£2650). Ensuring warmth across the crisp spring day, Ashley's light grey layer also worked to add structure and polish to her off-duty look, without overcomplicating her styling.

Simone Ashley wears a white tee with a v-neck jumper and double-breasted blazer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Completing her outfit with light blue jeans with a slight barrel-leg cut, another trend I see being worn daily in the capital, her look ticks off more major trends than I anticipated at first glance. For her final flourish, Ashley then reached for the city girl's favourite shoe, smartening up her jeans by styling them with a glossy pair of leather loafers.

Favouriting elevated wardrobe staples such as blazers and loafers, Londoners are known for their knack for making these smart garments feel relaxed and chic. Typically pairing their formal loafers with relaxed jeans, and their boxy blazers with casual knits or tees, Ashley's outfit spoke directly to the London style set, who I'm sure will be emulating her look very soon. To make re-creating it easier, I've shopped out the key components for you below.

SHOP SIMONE ASHLEY'S LOOK:

Prada Symbole Sunglasses
Prada
Symbole Sunglasses

These also come with lavender lenses.

Double-Breasted Grisaille Jacket
Prada
Double-Breasted Grisaille Jacket

A grey boxy blazer is an easy way to sharpen up your daily style.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with a fresh white tee.

V-Neck Wool Sweater
Prada
V-Neck Wool Sweater

The short-sleeve finish makes this so easy to layer up.

Barrel High Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Jeans

Get the look courtesy of H&M.

Albane Loafers - Smooth Black - Smooth Ovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Albane Loafers

These also come in a rich burgundy shade.

SHOP MORE BARREL JEANS, GREY BLAZERS AND LOAFERS:

Trf Mini Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans
Zara
Mini Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans

Style with loafers during the spring, before swapping to sandals come summer.

Double-Breasted Blazer With Shoulder Pads
Zara
Double-Breasted Blazer With Shoulder Pads

Style with the matching trousers or pair with jeans for a casual look.

Chunky Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Loafers

Smart leather loafers are a capsule wardrobe staple I'll never grow tired of.

Light Wash Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
Light Wash Authentic Barrel Leg Jean

The barrel leg trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

The wool composition will ensure a cosy finish.

Track Sole Loafers
ZARA
Track Sole Loafers

Wear these with baggy jeans or dress them up with tailored trousers.

Calvin Klein, High Rise Barrel Jeans
Calvin Klein
High Rise Barrel Jeans

This comes in three different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.

Chelsea Jacket - Mottled Grey - Recycled Polyester - Sézane
Sézane
Chelsea Jacket

This dark grey shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Ani Ruched Loafer
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer

The ruched detailing adds intricacy to these glossy leather shoes.

