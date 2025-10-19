Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Elegant Skirt Trend Every Fashion Person Is Searching For Right Now

Victoria Beckham wears a black pencil skirt with a black blouse and black curved heel shoes.
When I think of Victoria Beckham, her sleek, considered tailoring comes to mind first—the kind of refined dressing that has become her signature. It’s exactly why she’s one of the first people I look to when I’m seeking inspiration for the smarter side of my wardrobe.

This week, the designer stepped out in a tailoring trend that’s been making its way back onto the fashion radar. Leaving her beloved puddle pants at home, Beckham was spotted in a sharply tailored pencil skirt that grazed her ankles and featured a thigh-high slit.

Having made a confident return on recent runways, the pencil skirt is poised for a major revival this winter. A structured alternative to the voluminous white styles that dominated summer, this new iteration speaks to our growing desire for sharp tailoring and poised, form-flattering silhouettes as the temperature drops.

Victoria styled her skirt with a black V-neck blouse and peep-toe curved-heel mules—a sleek departure from the pops of colour she’s been experimenting with this season. Victoria's elevated ensemble was a reminder of the enduring elegance of a dark, monochromatic look.

Already on the radar of the chicest dressers I know, it’s only a matter of time before the pencil skirt trend goes fully mainstream. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover the best styles to shop now.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

