Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Elegant Skirt Trend Every Fashion Person Is Searching For Right Now

When I think of Victoria Beckham, her sleek, considered tailoring comes to mind first—the kind of refined dressing that has become her signature. It’s exactly why she’s one of the first people I look to when I’m seeking inspiration for the smarter side of my wardrobe.
This week, the designer stepped out in a tailoring trend that’s been making its way back onto the fashion radar. Leaving her beloved puddle pants at home, Beckham was spotted in a sharply tailored pencil skirt that grazed her ankles and featured a thigh-high slit.
Having made a confident return on recent runways, the pencil skirt is poised for a major revival this winter. A structured alternative to the voluminous white styles that dominated summer, this new iteration speaks to our growing desire for sharp tailoring and poised, form-flattering silhouettes as the temperature drops.
Victoria styled her skirt with a black V-neck blouse and peep-toe curved-heel mules—a sleek departure from the pops of colour she’s been experimenting with this season. Victoria's elevated ensemble was a reminder of the enduring elegance of a dark, monochromatic look.
Already on the radar of the chicest dressers I know, it’s only a matter of time before the pencil skirt trend goes fully mainstream. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover the best styles to shop now.
Shop Pencil Skirts
H&M
Pencil Skirt
Style with a peep-toe heel or pair with a knee high boot.
The Frankie Shop
Malvo Long Pencil Skirt
I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their elevated basics.
Mango
Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt
Just watch: the leather pencil skirt trend is going to be huge this winter.
Mango
Linen-Blend Straight Skirt
While I love this in the black, it also comes in seafoam and brown.
COS
Double-Faced Wool Maxi Skirt
Style this with the matching knit or pair it with a fresh white shirt.
H&M
Long Pencil Skirt
This light mushroom shade is so easy to slot into a winter capsule wardrobe.
Reformation
Maria Knit Skirt
The sleek, streamlined cut means that this styles well with floaty and voluminous blouses.
St. Agni
Minimal Column Skirt
Dress this up with a tailored shirt or style it with a boxy tee for a more casual effect.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.