Not Butter Yellow, But Not Boring—Shoes Look Chicest in This Grown-up Colour Trend

Instead of butter yellow, slate grey is the grown-up colour trend the chicest dressers are backing for spring.

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Victoria Beckham takes a mirror selfie wearing s dark grey three-piece suit with grey pointed-toe heels.
(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)
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Not one to give her time to fleeting trends without intent, when Victoria Beckham gives her seal of approval to a new-season buy, it’s usually worth paying attention.

That’s exactly what unfolded this week, as Victoria introduced me to one of spring’s most understated colour trends, styled through a pair of chic, pointed-toe heels. Rather than giving in to the ever-popular butter yellow that’s been dominating the season, Beckham opted to style shoes in the far chicer shade of slate grey.

Victoria Beckham takes a mirror selfie wearing s dark grey three-piece suit with grey pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

Elegant, restrained, and grown-up, this underrated shade moved through the spring/summer 2026 runways with just as much momentum as its brighter counterpart. Since then, it’s begun filtering into the wardrobes of the most polished dressers, offering a softer alternative to black that still feels grounded and versatile.

Anchoring Victoria's look, the grey heels brought cohesion to her dark blue tailoring, without competing with it. Ever-inspired by Victoria, scroll on to shop the chicest grey shoes to wear now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.