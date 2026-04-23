Not one to give her time to fleeting trends without intent, when Victoria Beckham gives her seal of approval to a new-season buy, it’s usually worth paying attention.
That’s exactly what unfolded this week, as Victoria introduced me to one of spring’s most understated colour trends, styled through a pair of chic, pointed-toe heels. Rather than giving in to the ever-popular butter yellow that’s been dominating the season, Beckham opted to style shoes in the far chicer shade of slate grey.
Elegant, restrained, and grown-up, this underrated shade moved through the spring/summer 2026 runways with just as much momentum as its brighter counterpart. Since then, it’s begun filtering into the wardrobes of the most polished dressers, offering a softer alternative to black that still feels grounded and versatile.
Anchoring Victoria's look, the grey heels brought cohesion to her dark blue tailoring, without competing with it. Ever-inspired by Victoria, scroll on to shop the chicest grey shoes to wear now.
Shop Grey Shoes:
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Slingbacks
These also come in chocolate brown.
Mango
Patent Heeled Shoes
The ankle strap detail provides added support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Toteme
Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Whilst I love these in slate grey, they also come in glossy black.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes
The suede shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Leather Kitten Heel Shoes
Honestly, these look so much more expensive than they actually are.
H&M
Satin Ballet Pumps
These also come in a pretty shade of beige.
H&M
Cone-Heel Satin Mules
The satin composition gives these such an elevated edge.
Zara
Leather Heeled Mules
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.