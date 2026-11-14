Even More Elegant Than Boots—Fashion People Have a Soft Spot For This Luxurious Flat Shoe Trend

Instead of boots, Jennifer Lawrence just wore the most elevated winter shoes.

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Jennifer Lawrence wears an all-black outfit with red velvet loafers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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I rarely, if ever, let a Jennifer Lawrence outing pass me by. So, when I spotted the actor stepping out in New York in one of her sleekest looks yet, I was quick to take note. Immediately, I was struck by the considered simplicity of her all-black ensemble: a jet-black front-tie blouse, layered beneath a sleek single-breasted blazer. With a croc-effect Hermès Kelly tucked into the crook of her arm and dark sunglasses framing her face, I was ready to report on the effortlessly elegant outfit. Until I caught a glimpse of her shoes.

Rather than reaching for the obvious choice of a black pointed-toe boot, Jennifer opted for a pair of rich burgundy velvet flats. Offering a subtle hit of colour against her otherwise monochromatic look, the shoes also tapped into one of the season's most luxurious fabric trends. Their plush, tactile finish brought an added sense of richness and depth to her outfit, proving that a winter shoe doesn't need a heel or a heavy silhouette to feel particularly elegant.

Jennifer Lawrence wears an all-black outfit with red velvet loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I know the colder weather might have you thinking there's little room for anything other than boots in your winter shoe rotation. But, unless you have a particularly long walk ahead of you, there's every reason to consider swapping your usual leather pair for something a little more sumptuous. Velvet's soft, cushioned finish makes it an appealing option for the colder months, while its rich texture brings a considered, luxurious feel to outfits.

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Unsurprisingly, brands are already on board, with plenty of chic options to choose from. From H&M's elegant Mary Janes to The Row's understated take on the slipper, read on to shop the velvet shoes I'm recommending this season.

Shop Velvet Shoes:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.