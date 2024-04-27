This Summer Bag Trend Is So Predictable It's Practically an Anti-Trend
In case you haven't already guessed it, the trend I'm covering today is raffia bags. I have no lead-up for you, because isn't it obvious? It's impossible to look at a raffia accessory and not immediately think of summer, which I find to be a good thing. Other things going for raffia bags are that they look chic with every summer outfit and they tend to cost less than their leather counterparts. The trend has gotten so big that at this point, it's rare to come across a designer brand that doesn't make raffia versions of their most popular bags each year. At this point, you can hardly even call raffia a trend—it's a staple.
I may not need a new raffia bag but I've decided that I need one (know what I mean?), so I'm taking you along on my shopping journey. I compiled 21 of the chicest raffia bags on the internet right now and sprinkled in a handful of outfits that might provide some styling and shopping inspiration for your own raffia bag. Keep scrolling to shop along with me before these beauties inevitably sell out.
Khaite's It bag from last summer now comes in green and it's glorious.
This structured option works for day or night.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
