This Summer Bag Trend Is So Predictable It's Practically an Anti-Trend

In case you haven't already guessed it, the trend I'm covering today is raffia bags. I have no lead-up for you, because isn't it obvious? It's impossible to look at a raffia accessory and not immediately think of summer, which I find to be a good thing. Other things going for raffia bags are that they look chic with every summer outfit and they tend to cost less than their leather counterparts. The trend has gotten so big that at this point, it's rare to come across a designer brand that doesn't make raffia versions of their most popular bags each year. At this point, you can hardly even call raffia a trend—it's a staple.

I may not need a new raffia bag but I've decided that I need one (know what I mean?), so I'm taking you along on my shopping journey. I compiled 21 of the chicest raffia bags on the internet right now and sprinkled in a handful of outfits that might provide some styling and shopping inspiration for your own raffia bag. Keep scrolling to shop along with me before these beauties inevitably sell out.

Bottega Veneta Mini Wallace Raffia Shoulder Bag $2200 SHOP NOW This is quickly becoming an It bag.

Miu Miu Woven Fabric Mini-bag $1200 SHOP NOW Opt for black raffia if you want something just a tad dressier.

Khaite Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag $1350 SHOP NOW Khaite's It bag from last summer now comes in green and it's glorious.

Hat Attack Slouch Bag $133 SHOP NOW This versatile option will never go out of style.

The Row Emilie Small Raffia Basket Bag $920 SHOP NOW Of course The Row's raffia bag is perfect.

Prada White Wicker Tote $1735 SHOP NOW An enduring favorite.

Jacquemus Le Petit Bambimou Padded Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag $1020 SHOP NOW This structured option works for day or night.

Staud Sienna Mini Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote $250 SHOP NOW Staud's bags just get better and better.

Municipal Patchwork Raffia Bag $35 SHOP NOW No one will guess this patchwork option is only $35.

Madewell The Sling Crossbody Bag in Straw $88 SHOP NOW A lovely hands-free option for busy summer days.

Banana Republic Riviera Raffia Clutch $120 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Staud Moon Raffia Tote Bag $295 SHOP NOW A classic.

JW Anderson Bumper Leather-Trimmed Raffia Clutch $650 SHOP NOW Another very chic clutch option.

Rabanne 1969 Raffia Shoulder Bag $1390 SHOP NOW This one made my jaw drop the first time I saw it.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag $129 SHOP NOW The leather adds a luxe touch.

Mango Natural Fibre Carrycot Bag $60 SHOP NOW One of several great raffia options from Mango.

H&M Straw Shopper $55 SHOP NOW Two colors of raffia are better than one.

Demellier Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag $510 SHOP NOW The subtle hardware makes such a difference.

J.Crew Como Woven Straw Tote $118 $95 SHOP NOW Throw it all in and go.

Saint Laurent Oxalis Raffia Macramé Shoulder Bag $2390 SHOP NOW I think this one is going to sell out.