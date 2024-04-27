This Summer Bag Trend Is So Predictable It's Practically an Anti-Trend

Designer raffia bags

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

In case you haven't already guessed it, the trend I'm covering today is raffia bags. I have no lead-up for you, because isn't it obvious? It's impossible to look at a raffia accessory and not immediately think of summer, which I find to be a good thing. Other things going for raffia bags are that they look chic with every summer outfit and they tend to cost less than their leather counterparts. The trend has gotten so big that at this point, it's rare to come across a designer brand that doesn't make raffia versions of their most popular bags each year. At this point, you can hardly even call raffia a trend—it's a staple.

I may not need a new raffia bag but I've decided that I need one (know what I mean?), so I'm taking you along on my shopping journey. I compiled 21 of the chicest raffia bags on the internet right now and sprinkled in a handful of outfits that might provide some styling and shopping inspiration for your own raffia bag. Keep scrolling to shop along with me before these beauties inevitably sell out.

Raffia handbag

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Mini Wallace Raffia Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta
Mini Wallace Raffia Shoulder Bag

This is quickly becoming an It bag.

Miu Miu raffia bag
Miu Miu
Woven Fabric Mini-bag

Opt for black raffia if you want something just a tad dressier.

Raffia handbag

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Olivia Medium Raffia Shoulder Bag

Khaite's It bag from last summer now comes in green and it's glorious.

Slouch Bag
Hat Attack
Slouch Bag

This versatile option will never go out of style.

Raffia handbag

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

The Row basket bag
The Row
Emilie Small Raffia Basket Bag

Of course The Row's raffia bag is perfect.

Tote
Prada
White Wicker Tote

An enduring favorite.

Le Petit Bambimou Padded Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Le Petit Bambimou Padded Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag

This structured option works for day or night.

Raffia handbag

(Image credit: @monikh)

Sienna Mini Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
Staud
Sienna Mini Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Staud's bags just get better and better.

Raffia handbag from Walmart
Municipal
Patchwork Raffia Bag

No one will guess this patchwork option is only $35.

The Sling Crossbody Bag in Straw
Madewell
The Sling Crossbody Bag in Straw

A lovely hands-free option for busy summer days.

Raffia handbag

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Riviera Raffia Clutch
Banana Republic
Riviera Raffia Clutch

So elegant.

Moon Raffia Tote Bag
Staud
Moon Raffia Tote Bag

A classic.

Bumper Leather-Trimmed Raffia Clutch
JW Anderson
Bumper Leather-Trimmed Raffia Clutch

Another very chic clutch option.

Raffia handbag

(Image credit: @eggcanvas)

1969 Raffia Shoulder Bag
Rabanne
1969 Raffia Shoulder Bag

This one made my jaw drop the first time I saw it.

Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Straw Shoulder Bag

The leather adds a luxe touch.

Raffia handbag

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Natural Fibre Carrycot Bag - Women
Mango
Natural Fibre Carrycot Bag

One of several great raffia options from Mango.

Straw Shopper
H&M
Straw Shopper

Two colors of raffia are better than one.

+ Net Sustain Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag
Demellier
Tokyo Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag

The subtle hardware makes such a difference.

Raffia handbag

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Como Woven Straw Tote
J.Crew
Como Woven Straw Tote

Throw it all in and go.

Oxalis Raffia Macramé Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Oxalis Raffia Macramé Shoulder Bag

I think this one is going to sell out.

Walmart raffia bag
TuseyRxln
Hollow Woven Beach Bag

A great option for the beach.

