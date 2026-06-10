,Here on Who What Wear UK, our beauty team is particularly nosy when it comes to celebrity beauty products. We've interviewed the likes of Gracie Abrams and Sienna Miller on the beauty products they cannot live without. From perfume to makeup, we know the exact products celebrities are using.
However, if I could steal the makeup bag of any celebrity, it would have to be Kendall Jenner. From her incredible lashes to her impeccable eyebrows, I'm desperate to know what products she actually uses. Of course, Kendall is regularly an ambassador for a number of beauty brands (most recently, L'Oréal Paris and Korean skincare brand, Anua), so both Kendall and her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, often post themselves using products from these brands. However, there are also some unsponsored makeup products that I know for a fact Kendall Jenner uses.
If you're just as curious as I am to know the makeup products that Kendall Jenner actually uses, scroll on for all the details. Plus, you'll be pleased to know that many come in at under £20.
Kendall Jenner has recently been announced as the new face of the viral Korean beauty brand, Anua. And this is the glow-boosting face mist she's been fronting for its newest campaign. I've even spotted it on the feeds of her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, so you can bet this is in Kendall's rotation for her makeup prep and skincare routine, too.
2. L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation
L'Oréal Paris
True Match Liquid Foundation
At the Oscars' after party this year, Mary Phillips used this exact foundation on Kendall Jenner, which is the reason for her healthy-looking glow. Kendall is a L'Oréal Paris ambassador; however, I can vouch for this formula. It's one of the best affordable foundations I've tried. It offers medium coverage and has a naturally radiant finish, so it's a great everyday foundation that can be built up for more coverage. It also comes in 46 shades, so you can guarantee you'll find an exact shade match.
3. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer
Charlotte Tilbury
Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer
Kendall has previously declared her love for this exact Charlotte Tilbury bronzer, which she favours as a contour for her cheeks, but also for her nose contour and eyeshadow, too. She also likes to dust it around the perimeter of her skin for her signature bronzed look. The cream texture melts into the skin, delivering a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow wherever you apply it.
4. L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Extensionist Lengthening & Curling Mascara
It's now secret that brow extroadinaire Anastasia Soare is behind some of the biggest A-listers' eyebrows, and the same goes for Kendall, who has previously shared that she uses this brow pencil to shape her brows. The micro-fine brow pencil nib allows you to create realistic hair-like strokes, so brows always look natural and never blocky.
6. L'Oréal Paris Lumi Le Liquid Blush
L'Oréal Paris
Lumi Le Liquid Blush in Glowy Gold Pink
Mary Phillips has also used this exact blush shade on Kendall Jenner for a soft flush of colour. It has subtle flecks of gold shimmer that bestow a dewy, healthy-looking glow, making it a great addition to your makeup bag for summer. And at under £10, I'm going to be picking up a second shade, too.
7. L'Oréal Paris Blurfiller Blurring Lip Contour Lip Liner
L'Oréal Paris
Blurfiller Blurring Lip Contour Lip Liner in Worth It
Having studied Kendall Jenner's makeup for a long time, I've noticed that she always has perfectly full (but never overdone) lip liner. More recently, Mary Phillips has been using this exact lip liner on Kendall. The domed bullet allows you to achieve a soft definition and blurred lip. A top tip: Mary Phillips keeps the look natural-looking my only overlining the cupid's bow.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.