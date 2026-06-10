Trust Me, You'll Find These 7 Makeup Products in Kendall Jenner's Makeup Bag (And They're Almost All Under £20)

Ever wondered what products you'd find in Kendall Jenner's makeup bag? I did the research.

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2 pictures of kendall jenner
(Image credit: @kendalljenner)
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,Here on Who What Wear UK, our beauty team is particularly nosy when it comes to celebrity beauty products. We've interviewed the likes of Gracie Abrams and Sienna Miller on the beauty products they cannot live without. From perfume to makeup, we know the exact products celebrities are using.

However, if I could steal the makeup bag of any celebrity, it would have to be Kendall Jenner. From her incredible lashes to her impeccable eyebrows, I'm desperate to know what products she actually uses. Of course, Kendall is regularly an ambassador for a number of beauty brands (most recently, L'Oréal Paris and Korean skincare brand, Anua), so both Kendall and her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, often post themselves using products from these brands. However, there are also some unsponsored makeup products that I know for a fact Kendall Jenner uses.

If you're just as curious as I am to know the makeup products that Kendall Jenner actually uses, scroll on for all the details. Plus, you'll be pleased to know that many come in at under £20.

Kendall Jenner Makeup Products

A photo of Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

1. Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Capsule Mist

2. L'Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation

3. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer

4. L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Extensionist Lengthening & Curling Mascara

5. Anastasia Beverely Hills Brow Wiz

6. L'Oréal Paris Lumi Le Liquid Blush

7. L'Oréal Paris Blurfiller Blurring Lip Contour Lip Liner

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including some skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

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