Taylor Swift's Prettiest Summer Top Is Finally Back in Stock—Ready, Set, Go

Forget about the little black dress—if you ask me, summer is all about the little white top. If you're in the market for a new blouse, why not go for one that's Taylor Swift approved? The Dôen Henri Top ($248) that Swift wore last summer has just been restocked, and I'm positive it will sell out yet again.

Made of 100% organic cotton voile, the top features lace-trimmed ruffles and beautiful eyelet details. I'm quite partial to Taylor Swift's white version, but the same blouse also comes in light pink, light blue, yellow floral, blue floral, and black. I'll have one of each, please! Scroll down to revisit how Taylor Swift styled the white top, and shop it for yourself. Word to the wise: You might want to act quickly because this long-awaited restock is bound to be popular with Swifties worldwide.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Dôen Henri Top in Salt Eyelet ($248); We the Free Emmy Skort ($88); G.H.Bass Lug Fisherman Mary Janes ($195); Catbird necklace

Shop Taylor Swift's Exact Top

DÔEN Henri Top in Salt Eyelet $248 SHOP NOW Swift wore her shirt untucked, but it also looks fabulous tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Shop the Same Blouse in Other Colors

DÔEN Henri Top in Blush $218 SHOP NOW This dusty pink is also a winner.

DÔEN Henri Top in Alice Blue $218 SHOP NOW How could I possibly choose my favorite color?

DÔEN Henri Top in Clementine Daisy Fields $248 SHOP NOW Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are certainly classic.

DÔEN Henri Top in Bleu Daisy Fields $248 SHOP NOW Another super-cute option.