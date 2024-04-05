Taylor Swift's Prettiest Summer Top Is Finally Back in Stock—Ready, Set, Go
Forget about the little black dress—if you ask me, summer is all about the little white top. If you're in the market for a new blouse, why not go for one that's Taylor Swift approved? The Dôen Henri Top ($248) that Swift wore last summer has just been restocked, and I'm positive it will sell out yet again.
Made of 100% organic cotton voile, the top features lace-trimmed ruffles and beautiful eyelet details. I'm quite partial to Taylor Swift's white version, but the same blouse also comes in light pink, light blue, yellow floral, blue floral, and black. I'll have one of each, please! Scroll down to revisit how Taylor Swift styled the white top, and shop it for yourself. Word to the wise: You might want to act quickly because this long-awaited restock is bound to be popular with Swifties worldwide.
On Taylor Swift: Dôen Henri Top in Salt Eyelet ($248); We the Free Emmy Skort ($88); G.H.Bass Lug Fisherman Mary Janes ($195); Catbird necklace
Shop Taylor Swift's Exact Top
Swift wore her shirt untucked, but it also looks fabulous tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans.
Shop the Same Blouse in Other Colors
Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are certainly classic.
