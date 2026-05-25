I’ve Found It: This Chic Sandal-Colour Trend Goes With Every Single Dress

After months spent wrapped up in dark layers, dressing for summer always calls for colour, which, after styling blacks, charcoals and greys for months on end, can feel a little unfamiliar. That’s why, at the beginning of the season, I like to identify a few reliable wardrobe pillars that will work with a spectrum of summer shades.
This week, as Irina Shayk stepped out in Cannes, she introduced me to the sandal colour trend I’m now convinced pairs well with every dress colour: rich tan leather sandals.
Putting my theory to the test, Shayk styled the warm-toned sandals with a notoriously difficult-to-style peach dress. Rather than clashing or fading into the background, the soft tan hue complemented the peach perfectly, bringing balance, warmth and a sophistication to her daytime look.
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The earthy, natural tone elevates brighter shades without overpowering them, creating a polished finish that works across almost any colour palette. And while it looks particularly chic with dresses, I have a feeling this sandal trend will wear just as well with denim, too.
Unlike black sandals, which can sometimes feel too stark against softer summer shades, or bold colour trends that compete with the rest of an outfit, tan offers a more refined alternative. Elegant and timeless, it’s easily one of the chicest sandal colours you can invest in this season. Read on to shop my edit of the best pairs below.
Shop Tan Sandals:
H&M
Footbed Flip-Flops
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Sézane
Natacha Low Sandals
Style with denim or pair this with a swishy skirt.
Reiss
Leather Lizard-Effect Kitten-Heel Sandals
The heeled flip-flop trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Buckle Flat Toe Loop Mule Sandals
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Free People
Carmel by the Sea Sandals
Whilst I love these in tan, they also come in five other shades.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Naia 10 Shiny Lamb Caramel
Sleek strappy sandals will never go out of style.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Filothei Cotto
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
A.Emery
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
Flip-flops are set to remain summer's biggest shoe trend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.