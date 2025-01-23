And Just Like That, Celebs Are Already Wearing Spring's Poshest High-Heel Trend

It may be frigid throughout much of the country right now, but spring will come again, and it's never too early to start wearing whatever new trends you can, in my opinion. And that's exactly what the new Hollywood It girl Mikey Madison is doing. Madison continues to be busy promoting her film Anora, and she just stepped out in NYC wearing a posh baby blue Patou skirt suit and long black coat with an equally posh spring shoe trend: T-strap heels.

Specifically, Madison wore a pair of patent leather Ferragamo T-strap pumps. This vampy yet refined shoe trend made appearances on several S/S 25 runways, and I'm sure that Madison will be one of many celebrities who give the posh heel trend a go as we inch closer and closer to spring.

Keep scrolling to see how Madison styled her T-strap heels and shop some of the best pairs on the internet for yourself.

On Mikey Madison

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Mikey Madison: Patou skirt suit; St. Agni Shell Leather Top Handle Bag ($490); Ferragamo Lysandra Patent-Leather Pumps ($1090)

On the S/S 25 Runways

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Christopher Esber S/S 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pictured: Versace S/S 25

