And Just Like That, Celebs Are Already Wearing Spring's Poshest High-Heel Trend
It may be frigid throughout much of the country right now, but spring will come again, and it's never too early to start wearing whatever new trends you can, in my opinion. And that's exactly what the new Hollywood It girl Mikey Madison is doing. Madison continues to be busy promoting her film Anora, and she just stepped out in NYC wearing a posh baby blue Patou skirt suit and long black coat with an equally posh spring shoe trend: T-strap heels.
Specifically, Madison wore a pair of patent leather Ferragamo T-strap pumps. This vampy yet refined shoe trend made appearances on several S/S 25 runways, and I'm sure that Madison will be one of many celebrities who give the posh heel trend a go as we inch closer and closer to spring.
Keep scrolling to see how Madison styled her T-strap heels and shop some of the best pairs on the internet for yourself.
On Mikey Madison
On Mikey Madison: Patou skirt suit; St. Agni Shell Leather Top Handle Bag ($490); Ferragamo Lysandra Patent-Leather Pumps ($1090)
On the S/S 25 Runways
Pictured: Christopher Esber S/S 25
Pictured: Versace S/S 25
Shop Posh T-Strap Heels
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
