This Is the 2024 Shoe Trend French Women Are Most Invested in
Two things we're all interested in are French women and shoes, so let's talk about both. I follow the trends that French women wear quite closely, and one that's been undeniable as of late is a current shoe trend: patent leather.
Patent leather shoes (and accessories, in general) have been on the up and up for the past couple of seasons, but the trend still feels quite fresh. As soon as highly influential brands such as Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Prada, and The Row began adding patent leather shoes to their shoe roster, seemingly every other brand followed suit. French women, who gravitate toward classic, elegant pieces, have quickly taken to the patent leather shoe trend—specifically in the form of Mary Janes and pointed-toe pumps.
If you're interested in adding the French girl-approved shoe trend to your closet as well, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best styles and get styling inspiration from a handful of chic Parisian women.
Style tip: Wear patent leather shoes to dress up and add polish to a miniskirt.
Style tip: Pair patent leather flats with socks for an especially "2024" look.
Style tip: For an even trendier look, opt for red patent leather shoes.
Style tip: Pair a full-skirted dress with patent leather Mary Janes for a classic "French girl" look.
Style tip: Take the trend into summer and invest in a pair of patent leather sandals.
Style tip: Pair patent leather shoes with sheer tights for your next night out.
Style tip: For an especially forward look, shop for a pair of T-strap patent leather shoes.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
