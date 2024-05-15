This Is the 2024 Shoe Trend French Women Are Most Invested in

Two things we're all interested in are French women and shoes, so let's talk about both. I follow the trends that French women wear quite closely, and one that's been undeniable as of late is a current shoe trend: patent leather.

Patent leather shoes (and accessories, in general) have been on the up and up for the past couple of seasons, but the trend still feels quite fresh. As soon as highly influential brands such as Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Prada, and The Row began adding patent leather shoes to their shoe roster, seemingly every other brand followed suit. French women, who gravitate toward classic, elegant pieces, have quickly taken to the patent leather shoe trend—specifically in the form of Mary Janes and pointed-toe pumps.

If you're interested in adding the French girl-approved shoe trend to your closet as well, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best styles and get styling inspiration from a handful of chic Parisian women.

Style tip: Wear patent leather shoes to dress up and add polish to a miniskirt.

Reformation Mallori Closed Toe Heels $278 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Patent Leather $268 $217 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher LTD Folly Slingback Pumps $120 $72 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Pair patent leather flats with socks for an especially "2024" look.

Intentionally Blank Elizabeth Mary Janes $190 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Winona Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather $198 $100 SHOP NOW

Margaux The Pointe in Black Patent $275 SHOP NOW

Style tip: For an even trendier look, opt for red patent leather shoes.

Franco Sarto Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flats $115 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps $1290 SHOP NOW

Black Suede Studio 65mm Cielo Sandals $298 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Pair a full-skirted dress with patent leather Mary Janes for a classic "French girl" look.

Linea Paolo Monroe Block Heel Mary Janes $140 SHOP NOW

Mango Patent Leather Effect Ballerinas $70 SHOP NOW

Larroude Blair Flats $315 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Take the trend into summer and invest in a pair of patent leather sandals.

Mango Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandals $60 SHOP NOW

Marc Fisher LTD Nemmie Sandals $120 SHOP NOW

Intentionally Blank Sadie Slides $210 SHOP NOW

Style tip: Pair patent leather shoes with sheer tights for your next night out.

Jeffrey Campbell Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps $175 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Calista Ankle Strap Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $1150 SHOP NOW

Mango Kitten Heel Shoes $70 SHOP NOW

Prada Modellerie D'orsay Pumps $1150 SHOP NOW

Style tip: For an especially forward look, shop for a pair of T-strap patent leather shoes.

Mango Heel Leather Shoes $200 $130 SHOP NOW

Reformation Helena T-Strap Pumps $278 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Odette Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps $1050 SHOP NOW