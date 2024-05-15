This Is the 2024 Shoe Trend French Women Are Most Invested in

Allyson Payer
By
published

Two things we're all interested in are French women and shoes, so let's talk about both. I follow the trends that French women wear quite closely, and one that's been undeniable as of late is a current shoe trend: patent leather.

Patent leather shoes (and accessories, in general) have been on the up and up for the past couple of seasons, but the trend still feels quite fresh. As soon as highly influential brands such as Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Prada, and The Row began adding patent leather shoes to their shoe roster, seemingly every other brand followed suit. French women, who gravitate toward classic, elegant pieces, have quickly taken to the patent leather shoe trend—specifically in the form of Mary Janes and pointed-toe pumps.

If you're interested in adding the French girl-approved shoe trend to your closet as well, keep scrolling to shop some of the internet's best styles and get styling inspiration from a handful of chic Parisian women.

Anne Laure-Mais wearing a blazer, miniskirt, and patent leather shoes

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style tip: Wear patent leather shoes to dress up and add polish to a miniskirt.

Mallori Closed Toe Heel
Reformation
Mallori Closed Toe Heels

Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Patent Leather
J.Crew
Maisie Ankle-Strap Heels in Patent Leather

Folly Slingback Pump
Marc Fisher LTD
Folly Slingback Pumps

Jeans with black slicks and patent leather Mary Janes

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style tip: Pair patent leather flats with socks for an especially "2024" look.

Intentionally Blank Elizabeth Mary Jane
Intentionally Blank
Elizabeth Mary Janes

Winona Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew
Winona Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather

The Pointe - Black Patent
Margaux
The Pointe in Black Patent

Sabina Socol wearing red shoes in Paris

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style tip: For an even trendier look, opt for red patent leather shoes.

Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flat
Franco Sarto
Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flats

Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Miu Miu
Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps

65mm Cielo Sandals
Black Suede Studio
65mm Cielo Sandals

French woman wearing a black dress with patent leather Mary Janes

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style tip: Pair a full-skirted dress with patent leather Mary Janes for a classic "French girl" look.

Monroe Block Heel Mary Jane
Linea Paolo
Monroe Block Heel Mary Janes

Patent Leather Effect Ballerina - Women
Mango
Patent Leather Effect Ballerinas

Blair Flats
Larroude
Blair Flats

French girl wearing a white outfit with patent leather shoes

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style tip: Take the trend into summer and invest in a pair of patent leather sandals.

Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandal - Women
Mango
Patent Leather Effect Heeled Sandals

Nemmie Sandal
Marc Fisher LTD
Nemmie Sandals

Sadie Slides
Intentionally Blank
Sadie Slides

Sheer tights with black patent leather shoes

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style tip: Pair patent leather shoes with sheer tights for your next night out.

Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Calista Ankle Strap Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Saint Laurent
Calista Ankle Strap Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Kitten Heel Shoes - Women
Mango
Kitten Heel Shoes

Modellerie D'orsay Pump
Prada
Modellerie D'orsay Pumps

French woman wearing a black slip dress with patent leather shoes

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style tip: For an especially forward look, shop for a pair of T-strap patent leather shoes.

Heel Leather Shoes - Women
Mango
Heel Leather Shoes

Helena T-Strap Pump
Reformation
Helena T-Strap Pumps

Odette Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps
Ferragamo
Odette Embellished Patent-Leather Pumps

Sézane patent leather shoes
Sézane
Marcie Mary Janes

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

