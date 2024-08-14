Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Shorts With What Will Be Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Natalie Munro
While we might still be a few weeks away from the official start of fall, actor Sydney Sweeney is embracing the season's trends early this year. Wearing summer's chicest shorts with the boots trend that I predict will be everywhere next month, Sweeney crafted an easy ensemble that's inspired my trans-seasonal wardrobe to no end.

Wearing her white shirt neatly tucked into matching white denim shorts, she nodded to a growing fall trend by bypassing sandals or ballet flats, instead opting for knee-grazing brown leather boots to complete her casual look.

Sydney Sweeney wears white shorts and brown boots with a white polo shirt, brown belt, and sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While Sweeney might have jumped on the trend ahead of the rest of us (I am nowhere near ready to say goodbye to my open toes), I highly doubt it'll be long until we all own a pair. Appearing across countless fall 2024 runway shows in February, including Chloé's fan-favorite collection, brown boots are set to become the season's favorite footwear buy.

With a rich and warm undertone, brown boots pair well with a wide range of fall shades, including forest green, burnt orange, and pale pink. They're just as versatile as classic black. Before next season really takes hold, style the boots with light summer shorts à la Sweeney or pair them with a flowing white dress. When temperatures dip, instill a fall feeling by adding tights or wearing them with blue denim.

To replicate Sydney Sweeney's look, scroll on to see our edit of the best white denim shorts and brown boots.

SHOP WHITE SHORTS AND BROWN BOOTS:

Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts
H&M
Mom Ultra High Denim Shorts

These comes in US sizes 0–26.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots

The kitten heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

These have a 6" inseam for extra coverage.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

These classic riding boots also come in black.

Parker Long Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Shorts

These sell out every year.

Sylvia Knee High Boot
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boots

I love the richness of this chocolate-brown shade.

Bottom Line High Waist Distressed Denim Cutoff Shorts
DAZE
Bottom Line High Waist Denim Cutoff Shorts

These look nice and comfy.

+ Net Sustain Goldy Leather Knee Boots
Loeffler Randall
Goldy Leather Knee Boots

I wouldn't take these off all fall.

11.5
Gap
Longline Denim Shorts

Jorts are a good alternative when it gets chilly.

Annika Pointed Toe Boot
Dolce Vita
Annika Pointed Toe Boots

The western-inspired detail adds an elevated edge.

Mid Rise Slouchy Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid Rise Slouchy Shorts

Shop these chic shorts while they're on sale.

Anja Leather Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Anja Leather Knee Boots

I always come back to Paris Texas for its elegant boots.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

