Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Shorts With What Will Be Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

While we might still be a few weeks away from the official start of fall, actor Sydney Sweeney is embracing the season's trends early this year. Wearing summer's chicest shorts with the boots trend that I predict will be everywhere next month, Sweeney crafted an easy ensemble that's inspired my trans-seasonal wardrobe to no end.

Wearing her white shirt neatly tucked into matching white denim shorts, she nodded to a growing fall trend by bypassing sandals or ballet flats, instead opting for knee-grazing brown leather boots to complete her casual look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While Sweeney might have jumped on the trend ahead of the rest of us (I am nowhere near ready to say goodbye to my open toes), I highly doubt it'll be long until we all own a pair. Appearing across countless fall 2024 runway shows in February, including Chloé's fan-favorite collection, brown boots are set to become the season's favorite footwear buy.

With a rich and warm undertone, brown boots pair well with a wide range of fall shades, including forest green, burnt orange, and pale pink. They're just as versatile as classic black. Before next season really takes hold, style the boots with light summer shorts à la Sweeney or pair them with a flowing white dress. When temperatures dip, instill a fall feeling by adding tights or wearing them with blue denim.

To replicate Sydney Sweeney's look, scroll on to see our edit of the best white denim shorts and brown boots.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.