3 Celebrities Who Became Fashion It Girls This Summer
Now that the summer of 2024 is coming to a close, it's a great time to look back at the standout fashion moments of the past several months. In doing so, I found that many of them belong to the three celebrities—two actresses and a singer—I'm here to talk about today.
Celebrity style is a pretty complex thing. When it comes to press tours and awards season, there are many elements that go into a celeb's looks, and lots of cooks in the kitchen, but sometimes, all of the pieces just fall into place and a style star is born. But perhaps the most important factor that goes into this is the grasp that the celebrity has on their personal style and the confidence in which they wear outfits they may or may not have chosen themselves.
The three celebrities who became the new fashion It girls this summer were none other than Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ayo Edebiri, and Sabrina Carpenter. Each had big things happening in their careers and each came into their own on red carpets left and right. Scroll on to see some of their best looks during summer 2024 and shop items that match their specific aesthetics.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
We all know and love Daisy Edgar-Jones from Normal People, but since her star turn in Twisters, one of the biggest films of the summer (and year), she's cemented her It girl status. Edgar-Jones has been working with stylist Dani Michelle, who also counts Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Rosie Huntington-Whitley as clients. She's proven to be the perfect match for Edgar-Jones, as they've seamlessly gone from the boho aesthetic that's making a strong comeback to sleek, minimal looks throughout the summer. Amid her worldwide press tour for Twisters, Edgar-Jones found the time to pose for our epic July cover. It's safe to say that we're fans.
Our Favorite Summer 2024 Looks
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Chloé dress, boots, and necklace
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Victoria Beckham dress
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Vivienne Westwood dress; Cartier jewelry
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Chloé dress, Leather Mules ($950), bag, and necklace
Shop the Daisy Edgar-Jones Look
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri is having a banner of a year. She's won award after award as Sydney on The Bear, she hosted SNL, and she was one of the voices of the wildly popular Inside Out 2. Given all of this and the highly anticipated premiere of season 3 of The Bear, she's been a fixture on the red carpet. With the help of stylist Danielle Goldberg (who styles fellow cool girls Greta Lee, Kaia Gerber, and Olivia Rodrigo), Edebiri has proven that she's game to take risks and can pull off pretty much anything. The next Ayo press tour can't come soon enough.
Our Favorite Summer 2024 Looks
On Ayo Edebiri: Loewe dress, Mini Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag ($2400), and Petal Stiletto Sandals ($1150)
On Ayo Edebiri: Loewe vest, pants, and Puzzle Edge Mini Bag ($2650)
On Ayo Edebiri: Bottega Veneta suit and Cha Cha Mule Sandals ($950)
On Ayo Edebiri: Loewe dress
On Ayo Edebiri: Dries Van Noten vest, blouse, skirt, socks, and sandals
Shop the Ayo Edebiri Look
Sabrina Carpenter
Last but not least we have Sabrina Carpenter, who has basically provided our soundtrack for summer 2024 with her hit songs "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please". She's also created ripples across the internet over everything that she's worn. The petite queen of Gen Z favors fun, bold looks that don't take themselves too seriously. With the help of her stylist Jason Bolden, Carpenter made Oscar de la Renta look young and fresh on the Met Gala red carpet, and regularly dons mini hemlines and glamorous brands like Versace Roberto Cavalli. With the impending release of her new album Short n' Sweet, we can expect her It girl status only to rise from here.
Our Favorite Summer 2024 Looks
On Sabrina Carpenter: Loewe dress
On Sabrina Carpenter: Oscar de la Renta dress
On Sabrina Carpenter: Miu Miu shirt and skirt; Hermès bag
On Sabrina Carpenter: Oscar de la Renta dress; Andrea Wazen shoes
On Sabrina Carpenter: Louis Vuitton blazer, tie, and bag
Get the Sabrina Carpenter Look
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
