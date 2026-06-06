As you have probably noticed from years of shopping and trying on different denim, not all styles are created equal, and the It silhouette of the moment is constantly shifting. For example, cigarette jeans are back, but peplum denim is emerging as a new viral trend. We are also seeing a resurgence of '90s-inspired straight-leg stovepipe jeans and the continuation of barrel-leg shapes. But just when you thought those were all the dated denim trends making a comeback, the world goes and proves you wrong. In case you missed it, the other denim trend that's competing for an It title is palazzo jeans, and Katie Holmes is backing them.
While walking around NYC this week, Holmes was spotted in palazzo jeans, a high-rise dark-wash style. The hem cut off right under her ankle, pairing perfectly with her Who What Wear–approved kitten-heel flip-flops. Palazzo jeans and heeled thong sandals look elegant together because the slim shoes balance out the baggy bottoms. Plus, since the whole look was styled with a long-sleeve button-down shirt, the open-toe sandals showed off a bit of skin, giving the outfit breathing room and creating the right proportions. To ground the look, Holmes opted for a gorgeous brown tote bag that's sure to fit all of her on-the-go essentials.
If you are feeling inspired to re-create the palazzo jeans-and-heeled flip-flops look endorsed by Holmes, keep scrolling. Ahead, we have curated an edit of the chicest styles for every element of this outfit.