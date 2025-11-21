Not a Plain Crew-Neck—Sofia Richie Just Wore the Timeless Knitwear Trend That's Coming Back Again

If you’re looking to invest in a new knit or two—and judging by the forecast for the next few weeks, I highly recommend you do—there’s only one style I’d point you towards. Amongst the sea of letterbox-red jumpers and the usual black and navy knits doing the rounds right now, I’ve noticed the most elegant dressers weaving one enduringly chic pattern back into their knitwear rotations.
Reaching for a striped knit in place of her usual plain crew-neck, Sofia Richie Grainge offered the perfect reminder that this simple, sleek detailing is enough to elevate even the most pared-back look.
Whilst striped jumpers are a timeless winter staple, it's been a few seasons since I’ve seen fashion people embrace them so consistently. Bringing the trend firmly back into focus, Sofia reminded me just how chic this knit really is. Worn with relaxed black trousers, feels elegant and polished—but the style works equally well with straight-leg jeans, or layered over black satin dresses and slip skirts for a textural contrast.
A refined alternative to the plain crew-neck jumpers dominating our wardrobes, this knitwear trend delivers subtle interest in the easiest, most fuss-free way.
From classic black-and-white designs that mirror Sofia’s look to bolder, technicolour iterations fashion insiders are bookmarking, read on to discover my edit of the best striped jumpers to shop now.
Shop Striped Knits:
H&M
Oversized Polo-Neck Jumper
Shop this just this winter and wear it for many many seasons to come.
With Nothing Underneath
Devon Jumper
With Nothing Underneath's knits are some of the chicest on the market.
Gap
Pink Stripe Oversized Crew Neck Jumper
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
The cashmere composition will keep you cosy all winter long.
Guest in Residence
Grizzly Striped Brushed-Cashmere Sweater
While I love this in the butter yellow and blue, it also comes in a chic shade of chocolate brown.
Proenza Schouler
Danea Striped Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
Bundle up in style.
Sézane
Lucas Jumper
Style this with denim or layer it over warm wool trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.