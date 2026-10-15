Calling It: Black Heels Look Chicest With This Specific Jeans Trend

I'm a jeans-and-heels person through and through, but years of experimenting with the pairing have taught me that not every one works. So, when I spotted Daisy Edgar-Jones stepping out in New York in a timeless pair of black pointed-toe pumps and my favourite style of jeans, I found a combination worth sharing. Opting for a long, straight-leg silhouette, Daisy allowed the sharp point of her shoes to peek out beneath her denim, creating a sleek, polished finish that felt elevated but not overly dressy.
Whilst I sometimes find that the curved shape of horseshoe jeans or the kick of a cropped flare can feel a little at odds with a tall, streamlined heel, a long-line stovepipe pair always delivers the kind of elongated silhouette I'm after.
Daisy completed her look with a cropped trench coat in a rich midnight blue, introducing a tonal element that made her outfit feel all the more considered.
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Neither swallowed up by oversized, wide-leg denim nor set against skin-tight jeans, they're, for me, the denim silhouette to wear with this classic shoe trend this season. If you're tempted to try the pairing yourself, read on to shop my edit of the best jeans and heels to wear together.
Shop Stovepipe Jeans and Black Heels:
Agolde
90's Pinch Waist Long Organic High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Slingbacks
Style these with jeans to get Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Sezane
Le Droit Vintage Jeans
This inky blue shade is so easy to slot into a winter capsule wardrobe.
Mango
Patent Heeled Shoes
The slingback design adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
With Nothing Underneath
Crawford Jeans
The stovepipe jeans trend isn't going anywhere.
Massimo Dutti
Slingback Heels
Kitten heels are my go-to for daily styling.
COS
Pipeline Slim-Leg Jeans
These also come in two other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Kitten Heel Pointed Court Shoes
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These come in three different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Dune London
Amira Heels
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of black heels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.