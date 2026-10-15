Calling It: Black Heels Look Chicest With This Specific Jeans Trend

I’ve done the research: black heels look best with jeans in this specific cut.

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Daisy Edgar Jones steps out wearing straight-leg jeans with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and a short navy trench coat.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I'm a jeans-and-heels person through and through, but years of experimenting with the pairing have taught me that not every one works. So, when I spotted Daisy Edgar-Jones stepping out in New York in a timeless pair of black pointed-toe pumps and my favourite style of jeans, I found a combination worth sharing. Opting for a long, straight-leg silhouette, Daisy allowed the sharp point of her shoes to peek out beneath her denim, creating a sleek, polished finish that felt elevated but not overly dressy.

Whilst I sometimes find that the curved shape of horseshoe jeans or the kick of a cropped flare can feel a little at odds with a tall, streamlined heel, a long-line stovepipe pair always delivers the kind of elongated silhouette I'm after.

Daisy Edgar-Jones steps out wearing straight-leg jeans with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and a short navy trench coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy completed her look with a cropped trench coat in a rich midnight blue, introducing a tonal element that made her outfit feel all the more considered.

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Neither swallowed up by oversized, wide-leg denim nor set against skin-tight jeans, they're, for me, the denim silhouette to wear with this classic shoe trend this season. If you're tempted to try the pairing yourself, read on to shop my edit of the best jeans and heels to wear together.

Shop Stovepipe Jeans and Black Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.