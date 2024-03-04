TikTok Helped Me Crowdsource 6 Sneakers That Will Be Huge This Spring

By Sierra Mayhew
published

sneakers

(Image credit: @dualipa, @tiiiara88, @deborabrosa)

If there's anyone you should be asking about 2024 trends, it should be the Gen Z crowd. I'm an avid TikTok user, and although I hate to admit it, I start most of my days scrolling through the site. I recently stumbled across a video that I just had to share asking users what shoes they're wearing for spring.

The comment section was filled with responses, and I noted them all. As I looked closely through the comments, I noticed one common theme. It seems that everyone is on the hunt for a good pair of sneakers this spring. There's really not a better time of year to invest in this wardrobe staple since the snow and bad weather have started to melt away. The most notable entries lie below. These are the six sneakers that you need to shop according to TikTok users.

tiktok shoes

(Image credit: @tiiiara88)

The sneakers that are loved by the fashion crowd have entered streetwear-lover territory. By this, I mean this pair sells out immediately as if they were signed by Michael Jordan himself. They're now being resold for upward of $1000, so if you can get your hands on them, I'm highly impressed.

X Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers
Adidas
X Wales Bonner Suede Sneakers

stockx adidas sambas
Adidas
Samba Wales Bonner

X Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
Adidas
X Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers

X Wales Bonner Leather Sneakers
Adidas
X Wales Bonner Leather Sneakers

tiktok shoes

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

No matter what happens in this world, there will always be a Converse Chuck Taylor resurgence waiting for us on the other end. If you've held on to this pair of shoes since high school, you're in luck because I reordered them about a year ago wishing I still had my old distressed pair. They're just right on track for the indie-sleaze vibe we're after.

Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneaker
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker

Chuck Taylor All Star Modern Lift Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Modern Lift Sneakers

Chuck Taylor® All Star® Modern Lift High Top Sneaker
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Modern Lift High Top Sneaker

Chuck Taylor 70 Plus Greenhouse Sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor 70 Plus Greenhouse Sneakers

tiktok shoes

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

I still love my Sambas and highly suggest wearing yours, but if you're already looking for what's next, I suggest trying out the Adidas Spezial sneakers. Something about the suede and leather combination on these shoes is so good to me and still strikingly similar to the classic sambas that we love.

adidas spezial
Adidas
Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers

Handball Spezial

Adidas
Handball Spezial Light Blue Sneakers

Handball Spezial

adidas
Handball Spezial Aluminium Sneakers

tiktok shoes

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

A much more accessible take on an It sneaker is the Onitsuka. It has a style and flair about it that made me immediately ask someone where they got it from the first time I saw this sneaker out and about.

metallic silver onitsuka
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66

Mexico 66 Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Birch/Green Sneakers

onitsuka
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Kill Bill

Mexico 66™ Vintage

Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Vintage Sneakers

tiktok shoes

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Whoever said Palermos will be the new Sambas was right. With Dua Lipa as the face of the shoes and their recent runway debut, I'm betting on this style. The number of color combinations you can find is endless, and I'm so here for that.

Palermo Hairy Sneakers
Puma
Palermo Hairy Sneakers

Puma Palermo Sneakers
Puma
Palermo Sneakers

Puma Palermo Sneakers
Puma
Palermo Sneakers

Puma Palermo Hairy Suede Sneaker
Puma
Palermo Hairy Suede Sneaker

tiktok shoes

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

New Balance created an iconic shape and logo that simply never grows old. Lately, its 480 sneakers have struck a cord with both fashion people and TikTok users alike. Let's see what spring 2024 does for them.

New Balance 480 Court Colorblock Sneakers
New Balance
480 Court Colorblock Sneakers

New Balance 480 Court Sneaker
New Balance
480 Court Sneaker

New Balance Bb480lv1
New Balance
480 Sneakers

New Balance 480 Court Colorblock Sneakers
New Balance
480 Court Colorblock Sneakers

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

