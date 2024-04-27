Fashion People Are Wearing Mini Skirts With This Comfortable Shoe Trend
When it comes to fashion people, you can trust them to adapt to this season's rising trends. While mini skirts have certainly been around for decades, they're never been more in demand for the spring and summer. Now that the weather is warming up, days are getting longer, and the stylish set is finding themselves touching grass more often, there's only one shoe choice that feels natural: sneakers.
You'd think that wearing mini skirts with sneakers would be a hard combination to pull off but, frankly, these insiders make the controversial pairing look incredibly chic. Below, scroll for some fun mini skirt and sneakers outfit inspiration, complete with all the hottest pairs to buy this spring and summer.
