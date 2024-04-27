Fashion People Are Wearing Mini Skirts With This Comfortable Shoe Trend

By Ana Escalante
Woman wearing red jacket, white button down shirt, black tie, pleated mini skirt and sneakers.

When it comes to fashion people, you can trust them to adapt to this season's rising trends. While mini skirts have certainly been around for decades, they're never been more in demand for the spring and summer. Now that the weather is warming up, days are getting longer, and the stylish set is finding themselves touching grass more often, there's only one shoe choice that feels natural: sneakers.

You'd think that wearing mini skirts with sneakers would be a hard combination to pull off but, frankly, these insiders make the controversial pairing look incredibly chic. Below, scroll for some fun mini skirt and sneakers outfit inspiration, complete with all the hottest pairs to buy this spring and summer.

Woman wearing mini skirt with sneakers trend

Essential garments: leather mini skirt + Adidas Samba sneakers

Adidas Originals Samba
Adidas
Samba Sneaker in White

Samba Og

Adidas
Samba OG "Maroon" Sneakers

Samba Adv Shoes
Adidas
Samba Adv Shoes

Woman wearing mini skirt with sneakers trend

Essential garments: tennis skirt + colorful sneakers

Gazelle Indoor
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor

Super-Star Low Top Sneaker
Golden Goose
Super-Star Low Top Sneaker

Tb.490 Rife Sneaker
Alohas
TB.490 Rife Sneaker

Woman wearing mini skirt with sneakers trend

Essential garments : black mini skirt + white tennis shoes

Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes

Nike All-White Air Force One Sneaker
Nike
Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker

No Boundaries Women's Platform Casual Lace Up Sneakers, Wide Width Available
No Boundaries
Platform Casual Lace Up Sneakers

Woman wearing mini skirt with sneakers trend

Essential garments: silk skirt + bright sneakers

Nike Cortez Vintage Suede Women's Shoes
Nike
Cortez Vintage Suede Women's Shoes

Tb.490 Rife Sneaker
Alohas
TB.490 Rife Sneaker

Avia Women's Air Sneaker 2, Sizes 6-11
Avia
Air Sneaker 2

Woman wearing mini skirt with sneakers trend

Essential garments: pleated skirt + Nike Cortez sneakers

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

Woman wearing mini skirt with sneakers trend

Essential garments: pleated skirt + colorful sneakers

goat

Cortez Sneaker
Nike
Cortez Sneaker

Gola
Elan Sneaker

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
