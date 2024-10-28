Olivia Wilde Wore the Sold-Out Sneakers I'm Desperate to Get My Hands On
These days, trends move fast. Like, really, really fast. But there is one area of fashion that's allowed a little bit more time to settle in: sneakers. History shows that sneaker trends, unlike standard fashion trends, can peak for a year or more, with styles like the Adidas Samba and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 lasting well beyond the modern fashion cycle. A lot of that is because when a brand's sneakers blow up, they'll make small but mighty adjustments to their best sellers to keep customers interested. Every time a celebrity or otherwise influential person wears one of these updated versions, a surge in popularity follows.
I say all this to show that buying of-the-moment sneakers is a worthy investment. They won't be "out" in a few weeks or months—especially not when a street-style star of Olivia Wilde's caliber gives them her stamp of approval.
On Olivia Wilde: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sabot ($139); Ray-Ban 50mm Classic Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses ($230); Merci Canvas Candide Shopping Bag ($141)
Over the weekend, the Don't Worry Darling actress was spotted at her daughter's basketball game in Los Angeles wearing a revamped version of Onitsuka Tiger's aforementioned viral Mexico 66 sneakers. Unlike the originals, Wilde's style, called the Mexico 66 Sabot, is backless, adding the appeal of being easy to put on and take off. They're essentially clogs, but with the same cool, vintage look that made the brand's 1960s-era shoes such a sensation in 2024. Plus, they're made of a more breathable mesh fabric, which is probably why the L.A.-based A-lister took a liking to them in the first place. It's also one reason why I imagine the style taking off across Hollywood in the coming weeks, not to mention everywhere come spring.
Onitsuka Tiger's website is already sold out in all women's sizes, but don't fret. StockX has plenty of sizes and colors available, all around a $140 price point. Enjoy.
Shop the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sabot sneakers:
