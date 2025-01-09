As It Turns Out, 2025's Most Boring Flat-Shoe Trend Looks Perfect With Leggings

Something that I've noticed in these early days of 2025 is that everyone was wearing leggings again as soon as January hit, but they're not just styling them with sneakers. Chic celebrities and fashion people have been wearing them with trendy flat shoes instead. Hailey Bieber was a notable recent example of this when she paired her leggings with elastic-strap ballet flats for Pilates class. The very same day, Laura Harrier was also photographed heading to a Pilates class wearing leggings and another current flat-shoe trend.

Harrier's flat shoes of choice are simple and plain, giving them the distinction of being the most "boring" flat-shoe trend of the season, but they work perfectly with leggings. The trend is slippers, and Harrier opted for a black pair to complement her leggings, sports bra, and hoodie. Flat slipper shoes that resemble hotel slippers but are made of elevated materials such as leather, suede, and velvet have been trending as of late. Even luxury brands like Miu Miu have embraced and boosted the popularity of the trend, but there are also plenty of affordable options on the market to pair with your leggings. Keep scrolling to see Harrier's styling and shop some of my favorite pairs to wear with leggings in 2025.

Laura Harrier wearing a hoodie and leggings.

(Image credit: SL. Terma/Backgrid)

Laura Harrier wearing a hoodie and leggings.

(Image credit: SL. Terma/Backgrid)

On Laura Harrier: Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Leather Shoulder Bag ($2650)

Shop Slipper Flats

Liza Mule
Splendid
Liza Mules

Melly Flat Mule
Reformation
Melly Flat Mules

Logo Slipper Mule
Miu Miu
Logo Slipper Mules

Ines - Navy
TKEES
Ines in Navy

Suede Slippers
CHARVET
Suede Slippers

St. Agni Soft Square Toe Flats
St. Agni
Soft Square Toe Flats

Zoe Genuine Shearling Lined Mule
Yosi Samra
Zoe Genuine Shearling Lined Mules

Glove Leather Slippers
PROENZA SCHOULER
Glove Leather Slippers

Furlana Velvet Mules
Vibi Venezia
Furlana Velvet Mules

