Leggings are Set to Be 2025's Most Forward Styling Piece (Yes, You Read That Right)

Leggings as pants? No, you haven't somehow time-traveled back to the year 2005. I know, I'm shocked, too, but one of the most surprising styling ideas from the spring/summer 2025 runways were the employment of leggings in fresh, creative new ways. Don't worry, the days of wearing leggings as pants are (mostly) over, but instead this year is bringing a fresh wave of layering looks that put the "boring" item front and center yet again.

We spotted the trend at Proenza Schouler, Tibi, Ferragamo, and Boss, who all showed legging looks so chic we were surprised by how much we liked them. These designers all seemed to be experimenting with the same thing: layering leggings underneath outfits that would usually not have them otherwise, like underneath a midi dress, leather pencil skirt, or even a pair of Bermuda shorts. Not just any plain leggings, though. Slit-hem leggings, stirrup leggings, and plenty of colored leggings are what make these looks a touch more forward and these are the styles you'll want to shop for to emulate the vibe.

We shouldn't be all that surprised considering Capri leggings made a huge resurgence last year and skinny pants, too, are on the horizon in 2025. Ahead, get the download on the legging layering trend, and don't be surprised to see them hitting the streets again come March.

On the S/S 2025 runways: Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler opened NYFW, with designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez making a bold claim: Layering with leggings is fashionable again. Styled underneath long coats and midi dresses, leggings that zip at the ankles peeked out where we'd otherwise see bare legs, and it gave the looks a cool sporty tone that feels altogether more forward than the dresses-over-pants combos we saw throughout the early 2000s.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

On the S/S 2025 runways: Ferragamo

Ferragamo's collection tapped into a big balletcore energy, and that resulted in a number of legging looks complete with bodysuits, wrap tops, and pretty lace-up heels.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo)

On the S/S 2025 runways: Tibi

At Tibi, designer Amy Smilovic deployed her master layering techniques with stirrup leggings. They featured on the runway underneath tailored Bermuda shorts—a styling trick our editors couldn't stop buzzing about the moment the show ended—and with sporty nylon jackets that lent an off-duty air.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tibi)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tibi)

On the S/S 2025 runways: Boss

Boss was another runway where the layered look popped up, this time underneath leather pencil skirts and wrap coats that gave the looks a sense of transitioning between between a morning workout and the office.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Boss)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Boss)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Boss)

