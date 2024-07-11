Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Skirt Style That Trendy Full Skirts Can't Replace

This season, the narrative has circled around full midi skirts, and the buzz around the elegant trend seems to increase by the day. But let's not forget another skirt style that has its roots in the '90s (which we'll always love) and has gone beyond trend status to becoming a wardrobe staple: slip skirts. Let Daisy Edgar-Jones serve as a reminder that nothing—not even wildly popular full midi skirts—can dethrone slip skirts.

While out promoting her new film Twisters this week, Edgar-Jones (our July cover star!), stepped out in a head-to-toe Gucci look, featuring a slip skirt. Her skirt is from the brand's Resort '25 collection and features a dark, moody floral print. She paired it with a sheer top and pumps, but you could just as easily pair the skirt with a T-shirt and flats for a cool and casual look. How's that for versatility?

Keep scrolling to see Edgar-Jones' slip skirt styling and to shop some of the internet's best slip skirts—from Reformation, J.Crew, and more— for your own collection.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil/Getty Images for Gucci)

On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci top, skirt, Jackie Small Shoulder Bag ($3300), and Signoria Slingback Pumps ($1150)

Shop Our Slip Skirt Picks

Madewell Crinkled Satin Slip Skirt $78 $39 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Anine Bing Bar Silk Skirt $300 SHOP NOW

Rails Maya Skirt in Clearwater $188 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt $90 $50 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Layla Silk Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Rixo Ardith Tiger-Print Silk-Satin Midi Skirt $295 SHOP NOW