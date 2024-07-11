Daisy Edgar-Jones Wore the Skirt Style That Trendy Full Skirts Can't Replace
This season, the narrative has circled around full midi skirts, and the buzz around the elegant trend seems to increase by the day. But let's not forget another skirt style that has its roots in the '90s (which we'll always love) and has gone beyond trend status to becoming a wardrobe staple: slip skirts. Let Daisy Edgar-Jones serve as a reminder that nothing—not even wildly popular full midi skirts—can dethrone slip skirts.
While out promoting her new film Twisters this week, Edgar-Jones (our July cover star!), stepped out in a head-to-toe Gucci look, featuring a slip skirt. Her skirt is from the brand's Resort '25 collection and features a dark, moody floral print. She paired it with a sheer top and pumps, but you could just as easily pair the skirt with a T-shirt and flats for a cool and casual look. How's that for versatility?
Keep scrolling to see Edgar-Jones' slip skirt styling and to shop some of the internet's best slip skirts—from Reformation, J.Crew, and more— for your own collection.
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci top, skirt, Jackie Small Shoulder Bag ($3300), and Signoria Slingback Pumps ($1150)
Shop Our Slip Skirt Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.