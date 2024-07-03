Anne Hathaway Found the Trendiest Way to Wear a Slip Skirt This Summer
There's been a lot of talk about full, flared skirts this season, but let's not forget the summer staple skirt we all own and have been wearing for years: slip skirts. They're extremely versatile and won't make you sweat, which is a big plus in the summer. Not only that, they'll make you look like a cool French girl. Oh, and Anne Hathaway wears them. Hathaway was photographed walking in NYC recently wearing a black slip skirt as part of an entirely trendy outfit—head to toe.
With her midi skirt, Hathaway wore an all-black outfit consisting of a vest (worn as a top, of course), fishnet flats, and a raffia hat. The outfit was easy and simple, but every part of it was a trend—except for the skirt, which is a classic at this point. If you want to copy Hathaway's chic, trend-forward outfit this summer, keep scrolling to shop every piece you'll need.
On Anne Hathaway: Hermès bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)
Shop the Look
Shop More Slip Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
