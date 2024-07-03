Anne Hathaway Found the Trendiest Way to Wear a Slip Skirt This Summer

There's been a lot of talk about full, flared skirts this season, but let's not forget the summer staple skirt we all own and have been wearing for years: slip skirts. They're extremely versatile and won't make you sweat, which is a big plus in the summer. Not only that, they'll make you look like a cool French girl. Oh, and Anne Hathaway wears them. Hathaway was photographed walking in NYC recently wearing a black slip skirt as part of an entirely trendy outfit—head to toe.

With her midi skirt, Hathaway wore an all-black outfit consisting of a vest (worn as a top, of course), fishnet flats, and a raffia hat. The outfit was easy and simple, but every part of it was a trend—except for the skirt, which is a classic at this point. If you want to copy Hathaway's chic, trend-forward outfit this summer, keep scrolling to shop every piece you'll need.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Hermès bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)

Shop the Look

J.Crew Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat $80 SHOP NOW

Almina Concept Linen Vest $138 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Britt Ballet Flat $268 SHOP NOW

Shop More Slip Skirts

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Layla Silk Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Mango Satin Midi Skirt $70 SHOP NOW

Madewell Satin Slip Skirt $88 SHOP NOW

Vince Slip Skirt $295 SHOP NOW