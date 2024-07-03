Anne Hathaway Found the Trendiest Way to Wear a Slip Skirt This Summer

There's been a lot of talk about full, flared skirts this season, but let's not forget the summer staple skirt we all own and have been wearing for years: slip skirts. They're extremely versatile and won't make you sweat, which is a big plus in the summer. Not only that, they'll make you look like a cool French girl. Oh, and Anne Hathaway wears them. Hathaway was photographed walking in NYC recently wearing a black slip skirt as part of an entirely trendy outfit—head to toe.

With her midi skirt, Hathaway wore an all-black outfit consisting of a vest (worn as a top, of course), fishnet flats, and a raffia hat. The outfit was easy and simple, but every part of it was a trend—except for the skirt, which is a classic at this point. If you want to copy Hathaway's chic, trend-forward outfit this summer, keep scrolling to shop every piece you'll need.

Anne Hathaway all-black summer outfit

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Hermès bag; Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats ($890)

Shop the Look

Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat
J.Crew
Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat

Almina Concept, Linen Vest
Almina Concept
Linen Vest

Gwyneth Slip Skirt
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

Shop More Slip Skirts

The Favorite Skirt
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Skirt

Layla Silk Skirt
Reformation
Layla Silk Skirt

Satin Midi Skirt
Mango
Satin Midi Skirt

Satin Slip Skirt
Madewell
Satin Slip Skirt

Slip Skirt
Vince
Slip Skirt

Lightweight Column Skirt
Eloquii
Lightweight Column Skirt

