Anne Hathaway Wore the Affordable Basic That Makes Even Sneaker Outfits Look Rich
Sweater trends come and go but as Anne Hathaway will tell you, some do not go. While walking around New York City recently, Hathaway chose comfort, opting for an all-white outfit consisting of pull-on pants and a sweater. She finished the outfit off with a baseball cap, tote bag, and Adidas Samba sneakers. And speaking of her sweater, the particular type she chose rose to trend status several winters ago but has since become a wardrobe staple: a crewneck cardigan.
The specific cardigan Hathaway chose is an under-$200 Polo Ralph Lauren one, and as you'll see from her photo below, the classic basic made even the most casual of sneaker outfits look expensive. I personally have acquired around a dozen crewneck cardigans in recent years, and think I've found the best ones for the best prices. So if you're ready to upgrade your cardigan collection, keep scrolling to shop the exact one Hathaway just wore, along with some of my other favorite wallet-friendly ones.
On Anne Hathaway: Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Cable Knit Cardigan ($198); Nili Lotan Kai Pants ($277); Adidas Originals Samba Sneakers ($100)
Shop Crewneck Cardigans
