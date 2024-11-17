Anne Hathaway Wore the Affordable Basic That Makes Even Sneaker Outfits Look Rich

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

Sweater trends come and go but as Anne Hathaway will tell you, some do not go. While walking around New York City recently, Hathaway chose comfort, opting for an all-white outfit consisting of pull-on pants and a sweater. She finished the outfit off with a baseball cap, tote bag, and Adidas Samba sneakers. And speaking of her sweater, the particular type she chose rose to trend status several winters ago but has since become a wardrobe staple: a crewneck cardigan.

The specific cardigan Hathaway chose is an under-$200 Polo Ralph Lauren one, and as you'll see from her photo below, the classic basic made even the most casual of sneaker outfits look expensive. I personally have acquired around a dozen crewneck cardigans in recent years, and think I've found the best ones for the best prices. So if you're ready to upgrade your cardigan collection, keep scrolling to shop the exact one Hathaway just wore, along with some of my other favorite wallet-friendly ones.

Anne Hathaway wearing a white outfit and sneakers

(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Cable Knit Cardigan ($198); Nili Lotan Kai Pants ($277); Adidas Originals Samba Sneakers ($100)

Shop Crewneck Cardigans

Polo Ralph Lauren, Cotton Cable Knit Cardigan
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Cable Knit Cardigan

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan

Nocturnal Solid Cardi
Free People
Nocturnal Solid Cardi

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

Ribbed Alpaca Blend Crewneck Cardigan
Madewell
Ribbed Alpaca Blend Crewneck Cardigan

Aritzia, Cashmere Relaxed Crew Cardigan
Aritzia
Cashmere Relaxed Crew Cardigan

Alex Mill Nico Chunky Cardigan
Alex Mill
Nico Chunky Cardigan

Leset Lauren Classic Cardigan
Leset
Lauren Classic Cardigan

Eliote Crop Cardigan
Mango
Eliote Crop Cardigan

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸