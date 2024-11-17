Anne Hathaway Wore the Affordable Basic That Makes Even Sneaker Outfits Look Rich

Sweater trends come and go but as Anne Hathaway will tell you, some do not go. While walking around New York City recently, Hathaway chose comfort, opting for an all-white outfit consisting of pull-on pants and a sweater. She finished the outfit off with a baseball cap, tote bag, and Adidas Samba sneakers. And speaking of her sweater, the particular type she chose rose to trend status several winters ago but has since become a wardrobe staple: a crewneck cardigan.

The specific cardigan Hathaway chose is an under-$200 Polo Ralph Lauren one, and as you'll see from her photo below, the classic basic made even the most casual of sneaker outfits look expensive. I personally have acquired around a dozen crewneck cardigans in recent years, and think I've found the best ones for the best prices. So if you're ready to upgrade your cardigan collection, keep scrolling to shop the exact one Hathaway just wore, along with some of my other favorite wallet-friendly ones.

(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)

On Anne Hathaway: Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Cable Knit Cardigan ($198); Nili Lotan Kai Pants ($277); Adidas Originals Samba Sneakers ($100)

Shop Crewneck Cardigans

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Cable Knit Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan $80 SHOP NOW

Free People Nocturnal Solid Cardi $128 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell $118 $90 SHOP NOW

Madewell Ribbed Alpaca Blend Crewneck Cardigan $98 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Cashmere Relaxed Crew Cardigan $178 SHOP NOW

Alex Mill Nico Chunky Cardigan $150 SHOP NOW

Leset Lauren Classic Cardigan $180 SHOP NOW

Mango Eliote Crop Cardigan $70 SHOP NOW