Anne Hathaway Wore the $50 Flats Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With
Reviews don't lie. And when a pair of shoes that cost just $50 has nearly 3,000 of them (75% of which gave a five-star rating) and stamps of approval by Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Natalie Portman, and (just in!) Anne Hathaway, you know they're worth at least taking a second look at, if not just buying straight out. The shoes in question are Birkenstock's viral Arizona Eva Sandals, which come in six colors and are a waterproof alternative to the comfy shoe brand's traditional leather sandals and clogs, making them perfect for traveling, errands, and more. The best part? They still look like the Birks every celebrity and their mother loves—chic, easy, and perfect for pairing with vintage jeans, overalls, and daytime skirts and dresses.
Hathaway's pair joined her on a recent vacation, during which she wore the white color option alongside a matching linen button-down shirt and linen pants. The look was posted alongside a larger-than-usual selection of photos, thanks to Instagram's new longer photo-dump allowances, including two from Hathaway's time seeing Taylor Swift live on the Eras Tour, multiple workout selfies, and plenty of boat content.
Scroll down to check out more photos from Hathaway's vacation and shop the $50 Birkenstock sandals that she and every celeb (plus thousands of Nordstrom shoppers) can't live without.
On Anne Hathaway: Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandals ($50)
One reviewer said: "These are the most comfortable sandals I own. The footbed is softer than all the other sandals I have tried. I have neuropathy in my feet due to Lyme Disease and I searched high and low for something comfortable. Most of my other sandals don’t feel good this year. These are even better than the cork Birkenstocks."
One reviewer said: "I wanted a shoe that looks good, is comfortable, and could get wet. These fit the bill perfectly. And, they fit nicely."
One reviewer said: "I got them in black and they are very comfortable and go with everything. They are well-made and look expensive. They feel more comfortable than the originals. Fit true to size."
One reviewer said: "So comfortable—this is my first pair of Birkenstocks and I can’t wait to get more."
See more photos from Anne Hathaway's vacation photo dump:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
