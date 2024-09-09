Anne Hathaway Wore the $50 Flats Nordstrom Shoppers Are Obsessed With

Reviews don't lie. And when a pair of shoes that cost just $50 has nearly 3,000 of them (75% of which gave a five-star rating) and stamps of approval by Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Natalie Portman, and (just in!) Anne Hathaway, you know they're worth at least taking a second look at, if not just buying straight out. The shoes in question are Birkenstock's viral Arizona Eva Sandals, which come in six colors and are a waterproof alternative to the comfy shoe brand's traditional leather sandals and clogs, making them perfect for traveling, errands, and more. The best part? They still look like the Birks every celebrity and their mother loves—chic, easy, and perfect for pairing with vintage jeans, overalls, and daytime skirts and dresses.

Hathaway's pair joined her on a recent vacation, during which she wore the white color option alongside a matching linen button-down shirt and linen pants. The look was posted alongside a larger-than-usual selection of photos, thanks to Instagram's new longer photo-dump allowances, including two from Hathaway's time seeing Taylor Swift live on the Eras Tour, multiple workout selfies, and plenty of boat content.

Scroll down to check out more photos from Hathaway's vacation and shop the $50 Birkenstock sandals that she and every celeb (plus thousands of Nordstrom shoppers) can't live without.

On Anne Hathaway: Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandals ($50)

Birkenstock Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal $50 SHOP NOW One reviewer said: "These are the most comfortable sandals I own. The footbed is softer than all the other sandals I have tried. I have neuropathy in my feet due to Lyme Disease and I searched high and low for something comfortable. Most of my other sandals don’t feel good this year. These are even better than the cork Birkenstocks."

See more photos from Anne Hathaway's vacation photo dump: