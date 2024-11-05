Anne Hathaway Wore the Elegant Jacket That Makes Every Outfit Much Chicer

Anne Hathaway's style is as classic and modern as it gets, especially in recent years. Her work with powerhouse celebrity stylist Erin Walsh has been nothing short of exceptional, which is why we end up writing about her looks—as rare as they may be given her fairly private lifestyle—so often. When we do spot her out and about, her outfit is always timeless and sophisticated with a touch of something unexpected and sometimes daring. This latest sighting was hardly an exception.

Just days after being photographed trick-or-treating with her daughter and husband in New York City for Halloween, the Princess Diaries actress was seen in SoHo wearing a monochromatic look that screamed fashion person. Specifically, she wore a black blazer with a matching sweater underneath, skipping pants and instead opting for a miniskirt. To cover her bare legs, she added a pair of lace-up knee-high boots and accessorized with orange-tinted sunglasses and a Bulgari Serpenti bag also in black.

Every aspect of her outfit, from the boots to the bag, is undoubtedly stylish, but what made it even chicer is her choice of jacket—a satin-trim black blazer aka the staple outerwear that fashion people swear by to elevate any ensemble. From Paris to New York, every chic person owns at least one black blazer, styling it regularly with jeans, trousers, skirts, dresses, and so much more. It's essential in any well-rounded wardrobe, period.

Scroll down to shop for the elegant jacket that levels up any outfit.

