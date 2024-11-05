Anne Hathaway Wore the Elegant Jacket That Makes Every Outfit Much Chicer
Anne Hathaway's style is as classic and modern as it gets, especially in recent years. Her work with powerhouse celebrity stylist Erin Walsh has been nothing short of exceptional, which is why we end up writing about her looks—as rare as they may be given her fairly private lifestyle—so often. When we do spot her out and about, her outfit is always timeless and sophisticated with a touch of something unexpected and sometimes daring. This latest sighting was hardly an exception.
Just days after being photographed trick-or-treating with her daughter and husband in New York City for Halloween, the Princess Diaries actress was seen in SoHo wearing a monochromatic look that screamed fashion person. Specifically, she wore a black blazer with a matching sweater underneath, skipping pants and instead opting for a miniskirt. To cover her bare legs, she added a pair of lace-up knee-high boots and accessorized with orange-tinted sunglasses and a Bulgari Serpenti bag also in black.
On Anne Hathaway: Bulgari Serpenti Cabochon Crossbody Bag ($3216)
Every aspect of her outfit, from the boots to the bag, is undoubtedly stylish, but what made it even chicer is her choice of jacket—a satin-trim black blazer aka the staple outerwear that fashion people swear by to elevate any ensemble. From Paris to New York, every chic person owns at least one black blazer, styling it regularly with jeans, trousers, skirts, dresses, and so much more. It's essential in any well-rounded wardrobe, period.
Scroll down to shop for the elegant jacket that levels up any outfit.
Shop black blazers:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
