Get Ready to See Every L.A. Girl Wear This Pretty Shoe Trend With White Dresses This Summer

I think we can all agree that white dresses are lovely, no matter what shoes you wear with them. That said, some white dresses can look a bit plain, but the shoes you choose to wear with them can instantly remedy that. Quintessential L.A. girl and white-dress fan Olivia Rodrigo attended a gala this week for Planned Parenthood, and for the occasion, she wore a Gucci dress. The side-slit dress with a horse-bit detail was the opposite of plain, but I noticed that she wore the shoe trend that I always see L.A. girls wear with white dresses, especially when out at night.

The shoe trend is metallic silver shoes. Rodrigo opted for a minimalist high-heel sandal version of the trend (with a silver bag, I might add). What I love about this white-dress–and–silver-shoe pairing is that the soft shine of the shoes perfectly complements the dress. Dark-colored shoes can look a bit heavy with white dresses, and neutrals can look a bit dull, but silver is just right.

With that, keep scrolling to shop a handful of white dresses and lovely silver shoes to wear with them.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a white Gucci dress, silver bag, and silver sandals

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Gucci dress and bag

Shop White Dresses and Silver Shoes

Zw Collection Short Poplin Dress
ZARA
ZW Collection Short Poplin Dress

Astoria Dress
Reformation
Astoria Dress

Alice Midi Dress
Posse
Alice Midi Dress

Simkhai Arie Strapless Bustier Midi Dress
Simkhai
Arie Strapless Bustier Midi Dress

Aligne Fern Bow Tie Mini Dress
Aligne
Fern Bow Tie Mini Dress

Aeyde Abby Laminated Nappa Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Abby Laminated Nappa Leather Sandals

Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
MANGO
Kitten Heel Slide Sandals

Petal Bow Metallic Leather Sandals
LOEWE
Petal Bow Metallic Leather Sandals

Unia Kitten Heel Slide Sandal
Pelle Moda
Unia Kitten Heel Slide Sandals

Suzanne Ballet Flat
Reformation
Suzanne Ballet Flats

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

