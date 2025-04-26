Get Ready to See Every L.A. Girl Wear This Pretty Shoe Trend With White Dresses This Summer

I think we can all agree that white dresses are lovely, no matter what shoes you wear with them. That said, some white dresses can look a bit plain, but the shoes you choose to wear with them can instantly remedy that. Quintessential L.A. girl and white-dress fan Olivia Rodrigo attended a gala this week for Planned Parenthood, and for the occasion, she wore a Gucci dress. The side-slit dress with a horse-bit detail was the opposite of plain, but I noticed that she wore the shoe trend that I always see L.A. girls wear with white dresses, especially when out at night.

The shoe trend is metallic silver shoes. Rodrigo opted for a minimalist high-heel sandal version of the trend (with a silver bag, I might add). What I love about this white-dress–and–silver-shoe pairing is that the soft shine of the shoes perfectly complements the dress. Dark-colored shoes can look a bit heavy with white dresses, and neutrals can look a bit dull, but silver is just right.

With that, keep scrolling to shop a handful of white dresses and lovely silver shoes to wear with them.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Gucci dress and bag

Shop White Dresses and Silver Shoes

ZARA ZW Collection Short Poplin Dress $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Astoria Dress $248 SHOP NOW

Posse Alice Midi Dress $330 SHOP NOW

Simkhai Arie Strapless Bustier Midi Dress $575 SHOP NOW

Aligne Fern Bow Tie Mini Dress $205 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Abby Laminated Nappa Leather Sandals $425 SHOP NOW

MANGO Kitten Heel Slide Sandals $90 $56 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Petal Bow Metallic Leather Sandals $1150 SHOP NOW

Pelle Moda Unia Kitten Heel Slide Sandals $130 SHOP NOW

Reformation Suzanne Ballet Flats $248 SHOP NOW