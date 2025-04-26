Get Ready to See Every L.A. Girl Wear This Pretty Shoe Trend With White Dresses This Summer
Olivia Rodrigo is kicking things off.
I think we can all agree that white dresses are lovely, no matter what shoes you wear with them. That said, some white dresses can look a bit plain, but the shoes you choose to wear with them can instantly remedy that. Quintessential L.A. girl and white-dress fan Olivia Rodrigo attended a gala this week for Planned Parenthood, and for the occasion, she wore a Gucci dress. The side-slit dress with a horse-bit detail was the opposite of plain, but I noticed that she wore the shoe trend that I always see L.A. girls wear with white dresses, especially when out at night.
The shoe trend is metallic silver shoes. Rodrigo opted for a minimalist high-heel sandal version of the trend (with a silver bag, I might add). What I love about this white-dress–and–silver-shoe pairing is that the soft shine of the shoes perfectly complements the dress. Dark-colored shoes can look a bit heavy with white dresses, and neutrals can look a bit dull, but silver is just right.
With that, keep scrolling to shop a handful of white dresses and lovely silver shoes to wear with them.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Gucci dress and bag
Shop White Dresses and Silver Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
