Hold the Sandals—This Is the Shoe Trend to Wear With Dresses in September

Now that Labor Day is behind us, I'm ready to start leaving some of my summer staples behind for now. The only issue is that it still kind of feels like summer outside. So mentally, I've moved on to fall, but practically, it's a bit too soon to bust out the sweaters and suede boots. Enter Alexa Chung with the perfect outfit solution for right now, which involves combining a bit of summer with a bit of fall.
Chung is currently in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, and for the occasion, she packed a white Prada minidress made of lightweight poplin. Had she paired the dress with sandals, it would've looked quite summery, but since she opted for a shoe trend that was significantly more substantial, her outfit looked a bit less like it belonged in high summer and more like it belonged in September. The trend was patent leather block heels, which are a favorite style of the European It-girl crowd (of which Chung is a member). She opted for a Mary-Jane style, but there are plenty of other style options that fall under the umbrella of this trend, and any one of them will make your summer dresses look more fall-friendly in an instant. If that's your goal, keep scrolling.
