Hold the Sandals—This Is the Shoe Trend to Wear With Dresses in September

Let the wardrobe transition begin.

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge in Venice, Italy
(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Now that Labor Day is behind us, I'm ready to start leaving some of my summer staples behind for now. The only issue is that it still kind of feels like summer outside. So mentally, I've moved on to fall, but practically, it's a bit too soon to bust out the sweaters and suede boots. Enter Alexa Chung with the perfect outfit solution for right now, which involves combining a bit of summer with a bit of fall.

Chung is currently in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, and for the occasion, she packed a white Prada minidress made of lightweight poplin. Had she paired the dress with sandals, it would've looked quite summery, but since she opted for a shoe trend that was significantly more substantial, her outfit looked a bit less like it belonged in high summer and more like it belonged in September. The trend was patent leather block heels, which are a favorite style of the European It-girl crowd (of which Chung is a member). She opted for a Mary-Jane style, but there are plenty of other style options that fall under the umbrella of this trend, and any one of them will make your summer dresses look more fall-friendly in an instant. If that's your goal, keep scrolling.

Alexa Chung wearing a Prada mini dress and patent leather block heels in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Alexa Chung: Prada dress; Miu Miu arm band bracelet; Repetto shoes

Shop Patent Leather Block Heels

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
  • Bloomingdale's Denim
    You'll Spot These Denim Trends on Every It Girl This Fall

    No notes—just really good jeans.

  • What’s Just as Comfortable as Leggings but More 2025? This Cool Pant Trend
    What's Just as Comfortable as Leggings But More 2025? This Cool Pant Trend

    Chic and comfy.

You might also like
View More ▸