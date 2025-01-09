Marriage Material: Selena Gomez's Pearl-Embellished Mini Is Giving Bridal Vibes
It's official: Selena Gomez has entered her engagement era—and how can you blame her, when love is in the air with fiancé Benny Blanco? There's a gorgeous new marquise diamond ring on her finger, which means it's perfectly acceptable to wear white on white on repeat, no matter the season.
Following a Cinderella-blue Prada moment at the Golden Globes, Gomez donned a super-glamorous off-white minidress with a pearl-and-crystal overlay by Raisa Vanessa to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which she paired with white Aquazzura stiletto heels and a red lip.
On Selena Gomez: Raisa Vanessa dress; Aquazzura shoes
A quick outfit change before leaving the studio called for a new scalloped white minidress and coordinated pointy-shouldered power blazer. Gomez's shoes and makeup stayed the same, but she added a petite top-handle rattan bag by Roger Vivier to complete the look.
On Selena Gomez: Saint Laurent blazer; Roger Vivier bag; Aquazzura shoes
Keep scrolling to shop Selena-inspired little white dresses to wear whenever you feel like it. Engagement ring not required.
Shop Little White Dresses
Crystal embellishments take this simple A-line dress to the next level.
