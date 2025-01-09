Marriage Material: Selena Gomez's Pearl-Embellished Mini Is Giving Bridal Vibes

It's official: Selena Gomez has entered her engagement era—and how can you blame her, when love is in the air with fiancé Benny Blanco? There's a gorgeous new marquise diamond ring on her finger, which means it's perfectly acceptable to wear white on white on repeat, no matter the season.

Following a Cinderella-blue Prada moment at the Golden Globes, Gomez donned a super-glamorous off-white minidress with a pearl-and-crystal overlay by Raisa Vanessa to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which she paired with white Aquazzura stiletto heels and a red lip.

Selena Gomez wears a white mini dress by Raisa Vanessa.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Raisa Vanessa dress; Aquazzura shoes

Crystal and Pearl Beaded Hand Embroidered Sculptural Mini Dress
Raisa Vanessa
Crystal and Pearl Beaded Hand Embroidered Sculptural Mini Dress

Stunning, right?

A quick outfit change before leaving the studio called for a new scalloped white minidress and coordinated pointy-shouldered power blazer. Gomez's shoes and makeup stayed the same, but she added a petite top-handle rattan bag by Roger Vivier to complete the look.

Selena Gomez wears a white mini dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Saint Laurent blazer; Roger Vivier bag; Aquazzura shoes

Love Affair Pump 105
Aquazzura
Love Affair Pumps 105

On sale? Even better.

Keep scrolling to shop Selena-inspired little white dresses to wear whenever you feel like it. Engagement ring not required.

Shop Little White Dresses

Elodie Beaded Fringed Mini Dress
ILA
Elodie Beaded Fringed Mini Dress

Beaded fringe!

Karoline Hourglass Dress
Bardot
Karoline Hourglass Dress

Hourglass figure unlocked.

Mona Ruched Cotton-Silk Voile Mini Dress
Moré Noir
Mona Ruched Cotton-Silk Voile Mini Dress

Gorgeous.

Gloss Scarf Mini Dress
Line & Dot
Gloss Scarf Mini Dress

A satiny sheen makes this look extra luxurious.

Kimmy Mini Dress
Tularosa
Kimmy Mini Dress

Appliqué flowers add an interesting texture.

Sachin & Babi Scoop-Neck Embroidered A-Line Mini Dress
Sachin & Babi
Sachin & Babi Scoop-Neck Embroidered A-Line Mini Dress

Crystal embellishments take this simple A-line dress to the next level.

Imitation Pearl Sequin Mesh Strapless Minidress
Dessy Collection
Imitation Pearl Sequin Mesh Strapless Minidress

This mini is doing the most.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

