Selena Gomez Wore the Casual Winter Flats L.A. Girls Swear By

Allyson Payer
Selena Gomez may frequently be found traveling the world, but as a resident of Los Angeles, you could say that her style reflects the vibe there. And the vibe is largely shaped by the weather in L.A., with its warm, sunny days and cool nights. Getting dressed in the winter in L.A. can be a bit of a head-scratcher with the hot and cold weather. You don't want to dress for summer and you can't actually dress for winter, so there are certain items L.A. dwellers gravitate toward that make sense for this confusing time of year. And Gomez just wore one of them while out shopping over the weekend.

For the casual outing, Gomez opted for a leather jacket paired with a striped shirt and cropped black pants. On her feet were very Los Angeles–friendly shoes: Birkenstock shearling Arizona sandals. The trendy sandals are cozy without being too cozy, so it's easy to see why L.A. girls would opt for them in the winter. (Pro tip: Size up and wear them with warm socks if you don't have the good fortune of being in Southern California for the winter.

Keep scrolling to see how Gomez styled her shearling Birkenstocks and shop them for yourself.

Selena Gomez wearing a leather jacket and black pants

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid)

On Selena Gomez: Prada bag; Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy ($180)

Shop Shearling Birkenstock Sandals

Arizona Big Buckle Teddy
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Teddy in Black

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Sandals in Eggshell

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Sandals in Concrete Grey

Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandal
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Genuine Shearling Lined Sandals in Zinfandel

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Sandals in Antique White

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Sandals in Berry Crush

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Sandals in Mink

Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Shearling Sandals
Birkenstock
1774 Arizona Shearling Sandals in Black

