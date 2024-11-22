Selena Gomez's Jean Outfit Looks Ultra-Rich Because of This Simple Reason
Selena Gomez has stepped onto quite a few red carpets in recent weeks, so it’s understandable that she’d want to wear an easy, more comfortable outfit when she can. The press tour for her new film Emilia Pérez has been lengthy, and between the red carpet-worthy dresses, she’s been mixing things up with more casual looks. The latest example of this came earlier this week when Gomez attended an event for the film in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she wore a jean outfit that looked chic and expensive for this reason: She opted to wear dark denim jeans. An inky dark wash is always polished and rich-looking, and Gomez got the memo.
To complement her chic wide-leg jeans, Gomez wore a black top and velvet blazer with a classic leather belt and suede pumps. The outfit was supreme head-to-toe, but it was the inky wash of the jeans that really elevated it. A pair in a lighter wash would’ve certainly still made for a great outfit, but not one that looked as expensive as the one Gomez actually wore.
On that note, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite pairs of dark denim jeans on the internet.
Shop Dark Denim Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
I'm a Mom With 2 Young Kids—These 31 Easy Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Picks Make Me Feel Stylish
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Wait, Gap's Pre–Black Friday Sale Is So Good—25 Elevated Winter Basics That Have My Attention
Chic and affordable? Done and done.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Wearing Cropped Jeans With This Type of Shoe Keeps Them From Looking Dated
You probably already own them.
By Allyson Payer
-
On Your Mark… 8 Holiday Party Outfits to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)
Who doesn't love getting dressed up?
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Want a Rich-Looking Wardrobe—33 Perfect Picks From Nordstrom's (Early) Black Friday Sale
Get a head start with these chic gems.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Manifesting Chic Winter Outfits—30 Affordable and Stylish Walmart Finds That Fit the Bill
Cheap *and* cheerful.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—30 Elegant Picks I'm Eyeing From Mango, COS, and Nordstrom
These are too chic to pass up.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
So Many of My Favorite Outfits Right Now Include This Flat Shoe Style
I guess it's a sign to buy a pair.
By Allyson Payer