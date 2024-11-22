Selena Gomez's Jean Outfit Looks Ultra-Rich Because of This Simple Reason

Selena Gomez has stepped onto quite a few red carpets in recent weeks, so it’s understandable that she’d want to wear an easy, more comfortable outfit when she can. The press tour for her new film Emilia Pérez has been lengthy, and between the red carpet-worthy dresses, she’s been mixing things up with more casual looks. The latest example of this came earlier this week when Gomez attended an event for the film in Los Angeles. For the occasion, she wore a jean outfit that looked chic and expensive for this reason: She opted to wear dark denim jeans. An inky dark wash is always polished and rich-looking, and Gomez got the memo.

To complement her chic wide-leg jeans, Gomez wore a black top and velvet blazer with a classic leather belt and suede pumps. The outfit was supreme head-to-toe, but it was the inky wash of the jeans that really elevated it. A pair in a lighter wash would’ve certainly still made for a great outfit, but not one that looked as expensive as the one Gomez actually wore.

On that note, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite pairs of dark denim jeans on the internet.

Selena Gomez wearing a velvet blazer, black top, and jean

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid)

Selena Gomez wearing a black blazer and dark denim jeans on the red carpet

(Image credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

