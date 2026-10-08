I'm Sorry to My Blazers—This is the Expensive-Looking Jacket Trend I'll Be Wearing All Autumn

The chicest people I know are swapping blazers for this jacket trend.

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Elsa Hosk wears a grey scarf jacket with matching grey trousers in New York. She holds a black bag and wears black pointed-toe boots.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
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If I’ve learnt anything from monitoring the showgoers of Fashion Month over the past few weeks, it’s that blazers really aren’t resonating in quite the same way they were a season or two ago. In their place, boxier jackets with sweeping, built-in scarf details are permeating every fashion circle.

Leading the charge is undeniably Elsa Hosk, who this week stepped out once again swaddled in the elegant layer. Wearing the Helsa Italian Herringbone Jacket (£563) with the brand’s matching straight-leg trousers, Elsa crafted an elevated, polished and remarkably easy-to-pull-together outfit.

Elsa Hosk wears a grey scarf jacket with matching grey trousers in New York. She holds a black bag and wears black pointed-toe boots.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

There’s something about the way the scarf detail sweeps back from the shoulder that gives the jacket a more considered feel. Better still, the built-in scarf brings a little extra fabric and warmth to the equation, making it as practical for the cooler months as it is polished.

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Elsa Hosk wears a grey scarf jacket with matching grey trousers in New York. She holds a black bag and wears black pointed-toe boots.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Elegant, elevated but unfussy, I’m convinced this is the jacket trend the chicest people will be investing in this season.

If you’re intrigued, keep scrolling to shop the scarf jackets I have my eye on.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.