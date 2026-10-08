If I’ve learnt anything from monitoring the showgoers of Fashion Month over the past few weeks, it’s that blazers really aren’t resonating in quite the same way they were a season or two ago. In their place, boxier jackets with sweeping, built-in scarf details are permeating every fashion circle.
Leading the charge is undeniably Elsa Hosk, who this week stepped out once again swaddled in the elegant layer. Wearing theHelsa Italian Herringbone Jacket (£563) with the brand’s matching straight-leg trousers, Elsa crafted an elevated, polished and remarkably easy-to-pull-together outfit.
There’s something about the way the scarf detail sweeps back from the shoulder that gives the jacket a more considered feel. Better still, the built-in scarf brings a little extra fabric and warmth to the equation, making it as practical for the cooler months as it is polished.
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Elegant, elevated but unfussy, I’m convinced this is the jacket trend the chicest people will be investing in this season.
If you’re intrigued, keep scrolling to shop the scarf jackets I have my eye on.
Shop Scarf Jackets:
Helsa
Italian Herringbone Jacket
Shop the specific jacket that Elsa loves.
Mango
Scarf-Collar Cloth Jacket
Whilst I love this in the dark grey, it also comes in a much lighter shade.
COS
Scarf Jacket
Style these with jeans or dress it up with tailored trousers.
Massimo Dutti
Short Coat With Scarf Detail
IMO, navy blue is autumn's chicest shade.
H&M
Oversized Scarf-Detail Coat
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Massimo Dutti
Short Coat With Scarf Detail
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket Black
Toteme's scarf jacket is a fashion person's favourite.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.