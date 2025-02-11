Kendall Jenner's Found the Spring Jacket and Flat Shoes That Make Straight-Leg Jeans Look So Chic

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

If anyone knows how to make jeans look their best, it's Kendall Jenner. A frequenter of the world's most exclusive fashion circles, the model and reality TV star has no shortage of styling inspiration.

Seemingly spending as much time cultivating her off-duty wardrobe as she spends on her red-carpet looks, Jenner has honed a rotation of stylish basics that make her day-to-day outfits look beyond chic. As such, I wasn't surprised to see her step out in the exact jacket and flat shoes combination that makes straight-leg jeans look their most stylish for spring. A pairing so nice she wore it twice, Jenner emerged this week wearing a suede jacket, comfortable straight-leg jeans and black leather loafers on two occasions. Each component, elegant in its own right, was heightened when placed with the others.

Kendall Jenner wears a suede jacket, straight leg jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding texture to her easy denim outfit, Jenner's tan blazer picked up on the huge suede trend whilst adding lightness and alternative texture to her casual look. Amping up the elegance, her rich black loafers added a polished element with their shiny leather finish and sleek, streamlined cut.

Whilst denim trends ebb and flow, I find that straight-leg silhouettes are the most timeless of all. Grazing the leg without clinging to it, nor flaring out dramatically, these '90s-inspired jeans transcend seasonal trends, looking as chic in spring with a sleek black loafer as they do in winter with a sharp leather boot.

Kendall Jenner wears a suede jacket, straight leg jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Read on to discover Jenner's easy three-piece look that guarantees a sleek silhouette, and shop our edit of the best suede jackets, straight-leg jeans and loafers.

SHOP SUEDE JACKETS, STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS AND LOAFERS:

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

I'm banking this ahead of the warmer months.

Jeans Z1975 Straight High Waist Long Length
Zara
Straight High Waist Long Length in Mid-Blue

These come in a lighter wash, too.

Danielle Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Loafers
Emme Parsons
Danielle Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Loafers in Black

At this point, black leather loafers are an indispensable part of my wardrobe.

We the Free Avery Vegan Suede Jacket
Free People
We The Free Avery Vegan Suede Jacket

This faux-suede jacket looks and feels like the real thing.

Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans

COS jeans are some of the best on the high street.

Maeve Classic Loafers
Maeve
Classic Loafers in Black

These also come in a spring-ready brown suede iteration.

Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets

Style this over a button-down shirt for a sleek weekday look.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

Straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll never grow tired of.

Addie Loafer
Jimmy Choo
Addie Black Box Calf Leather Flat Loafer

Style with fresh white socks or wear these without.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

