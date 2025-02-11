Kendall Jenner's Found the Spring Jacket and Flat Shoes That Make Straight-Leg Jeans Look So Chic

If anyone knows how to make jeans look their best, it's Kendall Jenner. A frequenter of the world's most exclusive fashion circles, the model and reality TV star has no shortage of styling inspiration.

Seemingly spending as much time cultivating her off-duty wardrobe as she spends on her red-carpet looks, Jenner has honed a rotation of stylish basics that make her day-to-day outfits look beyond chic. As such, I wasn't surprised to see her step out in the exact jacket and flat shoes combination that makes straight-leg jeans look their most stylish for spring. A pairing so nice she wore it twice, Jenner emerged this week wearing a suede jacket, comfortable straight-leg jeans and black leather loafers on two occasions. Each component, elegant in its own right, was heightened when placed with the others.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding texture to her easy denim outfit, Jenner's tan blazer picked up on the huge suede trend whilst adding lightness and alternative texture to her casual look. Amping up the elegance, her rich black loafers added a polished element with their shiny leather finish and sleek, streamlined cut.

Whilst denim trends ebb and flow, I find that straight-leg silhouettes are the most timeless of all. Grazing the leg without clinging to it, nor flaring out dramatically, these '90s-inspired jeans transcend seasonal trends, looking as chic in spring with a sleek black loafer as they do in winter with a sharp leather boot.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Read on to discover Jenner's easy three-piece look that guarantees a sleek silhouette, and shop our edit of the best suede jackets, straight-leg jeans and loafers.

SHOP SUEDE JACKETS, STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS AND LOAFERS:

H&M Single-Breasted Blazer £50 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of the warmer months.

Zara Straight High Waist Long Length in Mid-Blue £30 SHOP NOW These come in a lighter wash, too.

Emme Parsons Danielle Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Loafers in Black £435 SHOP NOW At this point, black leather loafers are an indispensable part of my wardrobe.

Free People We The Free Avery Vegan Suede Jacket £188 SHOP NOW This faux-suede jacket looks and feels like the real thing.

COS Column Straight-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW COS jeans are some of the best on the high street.

Maeve Classic Loafers in Black £120 SHOP NOW These also come in a spring-ready brown suede iteration.

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets £349 SHOP NOW Style this over a button-down shirt for a sleek weekday look.

Reformation Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll never grow tired of.