Kendall Jenner's Found the Spring Jacket and Flat Shoes That Make Straight-Leg Jeans Look So Chic
If anyone knows how to make jeans look their best, it's Kendall Jenner. A frequenter of the world's most exclusive fashion circles, the model and reality TV star has no shortage of styling inspiration.
Seemingly spending as much time cultivating her off-duty wardrobe as she spends on her red-carpet looks, Jenner has honed a rotation of stylish basics that make her day-to-day outfits look beyond chic. As such, I wasn't surprised to see her step out in the exact jacket and flat shoes combination that makes straight-leg jeans look their most stylish for spring. A pairing so nice she wore it twice, Jenner emerged this week wearing a suede jacket, comfortable straight-leg jeans and black leather loafers on two occasions. Each component, elegant in its own right, was heightened when placed with the others.
Adding texture to her easy denim outfit, Jenner's tan blazer picked up on the huge suede trend whilst adding lightness and alternative texture to her casual look. Amping up the elegance, her rich black loafers added a polished element with their shiny leather finish and sleek, streamlined cut.
Whilst denim trends ebb and flow, I find that straight-leg silhouettes are the most timeless of all. Grazing the leg without clinging to it, nor flaring out dramatically, these '90s-inspired jeans transcend seasonal trends, looking as chic in spring with a sleek black loafer as they do in winter with a sharp leather boot.
Read on to discover Jenner's easy three-piece look that guarantees a sleek silhouette, and shop our edit of the best suede jackets, straight-leg jeans and loafers.
SHOP SUEDE JACKETS, STRAIGHT-LEG JEANS AND LOAFERS:
At this point, black leather loafers are an indispensable part of my wardrobe.
This faux-suede jacket looks and feels like the real thing.
COS jeans are some of the best on the high street.
Style this over a button-down shirt for a sleek weekday look.
Straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll never grow tired of.
Style with fresh white socks or wear these without.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Meghan Markle Traded Her Usual Black Skinny Jeans for a Denim Trend That's About to Be Everywhere
And you can too.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sorry, White Tops—Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Elegant Alt
It girl approved.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm High-Key Obsessed—Nordstrom Has the Best Basics, and They're on Sale
Top-tier basics ahead.
By Chichi Offor
-
If You're Not Into Powder Pink, Kendall Jenner Wore a Spring Color Trend That's Equally as Pretty
There are other pastels in the sea.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Know You're Stylish If You Tuck Your Jeans Into Boots Like These 5 Chic Women
Don't be scared.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
J.Lo Just Ditched Her Skinny Jeans to Wear This 2025 Denim Trend With $170 Uggs
Casual yet chic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
8 Flawless Outfits the Celebrity Set Is Wearing in Paris Right Now
Kelly! Zoë! Kendall!
By Anna LaPlaca