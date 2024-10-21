I'm Thinking Ahead—Here's Everything I Already Know I'll Buy Come Spring 2025

Whereas some people gather style inspiration from TV wardrobes, stylish athletes, or TikTok influencers, I get mine almost strictly from the runways. For one month twice a year, I hoard inspiration, jotting down little notes on the back of receipts and in my notes app and taking hundreds of screenshots and even more photos IRL, all that hint at the pieces I'll be keeping an eye out for when they begin to arrive in stores roughly six months after. And with yet another fashion month wrapped up, I'm officially ready to share (almost) everything I already know I'll buy come spring 2025. Sorry, but I have to gatekeep some things.

The S/S 25 runways were stacked—some of the most stacked, in fact, that I've seen in some time. And it's not like I fell hard for one particular aesthetic or trend. This season, designers appeared to have been set free and allowed to design as they saw fit, testing out new silhouettes, colors, and fabrics, and leaning heavily into personal style and individuality. As a result, there was a bit of minimalism and maximalism, an abundance of fun and eccentric accessories, and a healthy mix of feminine and masculine touches. All that's to say that my spring 2025 mood board (buy-board?) has a little bit of everything that fashion people, myself included, will be ogling over on the digital and IRL racks starting in February 2025.

Saint Laurent oversized suit

A photo of a woman wearing a gray double-breasted Saint Laurent S/S 25 suit with a striped shirt, tie, and leather bomber jacket.

(Image credit: @ellymcgaw)

Saint Laurent's S/S 25 selection of slightly oversized but also somehow perfectly tailored suits was arguably the highlight of Paris Fashion Week, if not all of Fashion Month, and not just because Bella Hadid made her return to the runway in one. The fit was perfection, as was the styling, which often involved an '80s-inspired leather bomber jacket, a tie, and one if not two large cuff bracelets. If I don't get my hands on one of these suits in a few months time, I'll be upset. That, or shopping incessantly on The RealReal until I can find something similar secondhand from the Yves Saint Laurent archives.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Straight-Leg Pants
H&M
Straight-Leg Pants

MaxMara maxi pencil skirt

A photo from the Max Mara S/S 25 runway show of a model wearing a white button-down shirt with a black bikini underneath and a black high-waist maxi skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

If I had to pick just one look from the S/S 25 runways to recreate right this very second, it would be this one from Max Mara's show in Milan. The XL cuffs, the peek-a-boo bikini, and especially the maxi-length pencil skirt combined to create my ideal spring ensemble—a mix of put-togetherness and playfulness, with a strong touch of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Babaton, Chisel Maxi Skirt
Babaton
Chisel Maxi Skirt

Hermès bowler bag

Two new Hermès bowler bags, one in burgundy and one in black.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

There isn't really a season that I can remember when I didn't want an Hermès bag, but spring's selection felt especially lust-worthy, especially due to the addition of this lady-like bowler bag, which was displayed in a number of different leather color-ways and sizes. I'm biased toward the burgundy larger style, but wouldn't say no to any pieces from the assortment.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Mango, Double-Handle Bowling Bag
Mango
Double-Handle Bowling Bag

Carven maxi trench coat

A photo from the Carven S/S 25 runway show of a model wearing a black maxi-length trench coat with a sheer skirt and cream slides.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm not one to spend a ton of money on a loud, statement piece of outerwear, instead preferring to go classic in this department given how often I wear my coats in the fall and winter in New York. They have to be practical and versatile. So, it should come as no surprise that I set my sights on this Carven floor-length maxi coat that manages to toe the line between unique and timeless.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Jude Nylon Trench Coat
The Frankie Shop
Jude Nylon Trench Coat

Victoria Beckham burgundy leather jacket

A photo from the Victoria Beckham S/S 25 runway show of a model wearing a burgundy leather high-neck top with a fitted bodice and oversized sleeves and olive pants.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Victoria Beckham's spring collection was the talk of the WWW office in New York in the hours and days following its Paris Fashion Week debut. One reason for that was, of course, the magnificently constructed sheer, draped tops and dresses, but another was the way Beckham followed them up with far more wearable garments, joining the two routes effortlessly. This funnel-neck, burgundy leather top is one such piece that feels both practical and akin to a work of art, making it just the sort of item worth investing in for the forthcoming spring season.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Banana Republic, Leather Bomber Jacket
Banana Republic
Leather Bomber Jacket

Brandon Maxwell naked sandals

A model at the S/S 25 Brandon Maxwell show wearing a funnel-neck khaki jacket with a silver sequin dress and naked flat sandals.

(Image credit: @laurenegg)

Another highly discussed item from Fashion Month, specifically New York Fashion Week, were naked shoes, which showed up at Brandon Maxwell and Alaïa in different forms. The former's were especially enticing, with a flat, slide-like structure and tiny clear straps on top. They were arguably the most naked pair of shoes I've ever seen.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals

Khaite powder pink sheer dress

A photo from the Khaite S/S 25 runway show of a model wearing a sheer pink dress with matching pants and a gray bag.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Seeing photos of this sheer, powder-pink Khaite dress on the runway was one thing, but getting up close and personal with it at the brand's re-see blew me away. It's so airy and light, while somehow maintaining its shape and structure. Everything about this piece is intentional, putting it at the very top of my spring wishlist.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Technical Voile Dress
Prada
Technical Voile Dress

Salon 1884 leather blazer

A photo of a Salon 1884 S/S 25 leather sculpted blazer.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

A photo doesn't do this Salon 1884 leather sculpted blazer a single bit of justice. I saw it at the brand's New York preview in the Dior Suite at the St. Regis hotel and my jaw practically dropped. It feels like butter and the fit is as immaculate as the views out of the hotel room's tall windows.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Madewell, The Bedford Oversized Blazer
Madewell
The Bedford Oversized Blazer

Jonathan Simkhai pleated skirt

A photo from the Jonathan Simkhai S/S 25 runway show of a model wearing a sheer white cardigan and plissé skirt with black tights and strappy sandals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Everything about this Jonathan Simkhai look caught my eye, but I was especially drawn to the pleated detailing on the white, maxi-length skirt, which is almost reminiscent of '90s skyscrapers from my standpoint. I appreciate the way that it feels both structured and soft, moving beautifully with each of the model's steps.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Lace-Stitch Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt
COS
Lace-Stitch Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt

Chanel butter-yellow silk cape

A S/S 25 Chanel silk chiffon cape worn with a matching miniskirt and platform heels.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Last but certainly not least are the freedom-inspired chiffon capes that Chanel's studio team incorporated throughout the S/S 25 collection, which debuted at the newly renovated Grand Palais. This offering was all about taking flight, and all I can say is that I wish one of these butter-yellow pleated capes would fly right into my closet.

Shop a right-now alternative:

Print Silk Cape
Prada
Print Silk Cape

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

