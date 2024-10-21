I'm Thinking Ahead—Here's Everything I Already Know I'll Buy Come Spring 2025

Whereas some people gather style inspiration from TV wardrobes, stylish athletes, or TikTok influencers, I get mine almost strictly from the runways. For one month twice a year, I hoard inspiration, jotting down little notes on the back of receipts and in my notes app and taking hundreds of screenshots and even more photos IRL, all that hint at the pieces I'll be keeping an eye out for when they begin to arrive in stores roughly six months after. And with yet another fashion month wrapped up, I'm officially ready to share (almost) everything I already know I'll buy come spring 2025. Sorry, but I have to gatekeep some things.

The S/S 25 runways were stacked—some of the most stacked, in fact, that I've seen in some time. And it's not like I fell hard for one particular aesthetic or trend. This season, designers appeared to have been set free and allowed to design as they saw fit, testing out new silhouettes, colors, and fabrics, and leaning heavily into personal style and individuality. As a result, there was a bit of minimalism and maximalism, an abundance of fun and eccentric accessories, and a healthy mix of feminine and masculine touches. All that's to say that my spring 2025 mood board (buy-board?) has a little bit of everything that fashion people, myself included, will be ogling over on the digital and IRL racks starting in February 2025.

Saint Laurent oversized suit

Saint Laurent's S/S 25 selection of slightly oversized but also somehow perfectly tailored suits was arguably the highlight of Paris Fashion Week, if not all of Fashion Month, and not just because Bella Hadid made her return to the runway in one. The fit was perfection, as was the styling, which often involved an '80s-inspired leather bomber jacket, a tie, and one if not two large cuff bracelets. If I don't get my hands on one of these suits in a few months time, I'll be upset. That, or shopping incessantly on The RealReal until I can find something similar secondhand from the Yves Saint Laurent archives.

MaxMara maxi pencil skirt

If I had to pick just one look from the S/S 25 runways to recreate right this very second, it would be this one from Max Mara's show in Milan. The XL cuffs, the peek-a-boo bikini, and especially the maxi-length pencil skirt combined to create my ideal spring ensemble—a mix of put-togetherness and playfulness, with a strong touch of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Babaton Chisel Maxi Skirt $148 SHOP NOW

Hermès bowler bag

There isn't really a season that I can remember when I didn't want an Hermès bag, but spring's selection felt especially lust-worthy, especially due to the addition of this lady-like bowler bag, which was displayed in a number of different leather color-ways and sizes. I'm biased toward the burgundy larger style, but wouldn't say no to any pieces from the assortment.

Mango Double-Handle Bowling Bag $80 SHOP NOW

Carven maxi trench coat

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm not one to spend a ton of money on a loud, statement piece of outerwear, instead preferring to go classic in this department given how often I wear my coats in the fall and winter in New York. They have to be practical and versatile. So, it should come as no surprise that I set my sights on this Carven floor-length maxi coat that manages to toe the line between unique and timeless.

The Frankie Shop Jude Nylon Trench Coat $360 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham burgundy leather jacket

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Victoria Beckham's spring collection was the talk of the WWW office in New York in the hours and days following its Paris Fashion Week debut. One reason for that was, of course, the magnificently constructed sheer, draped tops and dresses, but another was the way Beckham followed them up with far more wearable garments, joining the two routes effortlessly. This funnel-neck, burgundy leather top is one such piece that feels both practical and akin to a work of art, making it just the sort of item worth investing in for the forthcoming spring season.

Banana Republic Leather Bomber Jacket $600 SHOP NOW

Brandon Maxwell naked sandals

Another highly discussed item from Fashion Month, specifically New York Fashion Week, were naked shoes, which showed up at Brandon Maxwell and Alaïa in different forms. The former's were especially enticing, with a flat, slide-like structure and tiny clear straps on top. They were arguably the most naked pair of shoes I've ever seen.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals $140 SHOP NOW

Khaite powder pink sheer dress

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Seeing photos of this sheer, powder-pink Khaite dress on the runway was one thing, but getting up close and personal with it at the brand's re-see blew me away. It's so airy and light, while somehow maintaining its shape and structure. Everything about this piece is intentional, putting it at the very top of my spring wishlist.

Prada Technical Voile Dress $7400 SHOP NOW

Salon 1884 leather blazer

A photo doesn't do this Salon 1884 leather sculpted blazer a single bit of justice. I saw it at the brand's New York preview in the Dior Suite at the St. Regis hotel and my jaw practically dropped. It feels like butter and the fit is as immaculate as the views out of the hotel room's tall windows.

Madewell The Bedford Oversized Blazer $568 SHOP NOW

Jonathan Simkhai pleated skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Everything about this Jonathan Simkhai look caught my eye, but I was especially drawn to the pleated detailing on the white, maxi-length skirt, which is almost reminiscent of '90s skyscrapers from my standpoint. I appreciate the way that it feels both structured and soft, moving beautifully with each of the model's steps.

COS Lace-Stitch Ribbed-Knit Midi Skirt $135 SHOP NOW

Chanel butter-yellow silk cape

Last but certainly not least are the freedom-inspired chiffon capes that Chanel's studio team incorporated throughout the S/S 25 collection, which debuted at the newly renovated Grand Palais. This offering was all about taking flight, and all I can say is that I wish one of these butter-yellow pleated capes would fly right into my closet.

