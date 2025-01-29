If You Want to Wear Jeans and a Tee in Paris, This Is the Only Way to Do It

In Paris, fashion is all about that effortlessly chic, understated elegance, so if you want to wear something as casual as the classic combination of jeans and a graphic T-shirt, you'll need to style it just right to make it feel Parisian. How do you do that? Just like Elsa Hosk did.

During Haute Couture Week in Paris, Hosk wore a Mickey Mouse graphic tee paired with straight-leg jeans. While these two pieces alone may not scream "French-girl chic," adding an expensive-looking fur-trimmed coat, patent-leather pumps, and an Hermès bag transformed her outfit into an authentic Parisian ensemble. This approach exemplifies how to take simple pieces and create an effortlessly polished look with high-end accessories and luxe outerwear—something French women and fashion-forward celebrities love about the Parisian aesthetic.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Even if your tee doesn't feature a graphic, this outfit formula still works perfectly. For example, I spotted a local French woman wearing a crisp white T-shirt with barrel-leg jeans, boots, and a long shearling coat, creating a look that beautifully blends comfort with couture.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eager to re-create these looks? Keep scrolling to see and shop the pieces that will help you perfect the jeans-and-tee outfit that's approved for the streets of Paris.

Re-Create Elsa Hosk's Casually Cool Outfit

