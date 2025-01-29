If You Want to Wear Jeans and a Tee in Paris, This Is the Only Way to Do It
In Paris, fashion is all about that effortlessly chic, understated elegance, so if you want to wear something as casual as the classic combination of jeans and a graphic T-shirt, you'll need to style it just right to make it feel Parisian. How do you do that? Just like Elsa Hosk did.
During Haute Couture Week in Paris, Hosk wore a Mickey Mouse graphic tee paired with straight-leg jeans. While these two pieces alone may not scream "French-girl chic," adding an expensive-looking fur-trimmed coat, patent-leather pumps, and an Hermès bag transformed her outfit into an authentic Parisian ensemble. This approach exemplifies how to take simple pieces and create an effortlessly polished look with high-end accessories and luxe outerwear—something French women and fashion-forward celebrities love about the Parisian aesthetic.
Even if your tee doesn't feature a graphic, this outfit formula still works perfectly. For example, I spotted a local French woman wearing a crisp white T-shirt with barrel-leg jeans, boots, and a long shearling coat, creating a look that beautifully blends comfort with couture.
Eager to re-create these looks? Keep scrolling to see and shop the pieces that will help you perfect the jeans-and-tee outfit that's approved for the streets of Paris.
Re-Create Elsa Hosk's Casually Cool Outfit
I can't believe I'm saying this, but I've been persuaded to buy a Mickey Mouse tee.
This looks really similar to Hosk's Penny Lane coat.
I discovered these today, and I can't stop thinking about them.
I always come back to Agolde for jeans I can take from day to night.
Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lawrence love Leset's wardrobe basics.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
