Hold the Black Leggings—This Color Is Much More "2025"

Allyson Payer
As someone who wears black leggings every single time I go for a workout, I can attest that it gets kind of boring. Sure, black leggings are flattering, chic, and versatile, but trend-forward they are not. After seeing the S/S 25 runways, I'm tempted to mix things up a bit, and am even more so tempted after seeing the legging color Olivia Wilde just wore.

While exiting a workout class in L.A. this week, Wilde was photograped wearing a white tank top and sneakers with a pair of red leggings. This called to mind two very influential S/S 25 runway collections, both of which featured red leggings on the runway: Miu Miu and Ferragamo. And just like that, I'm shopping for a pair of red leggings for myself. It's worth mentioning that while red has been quite trendy in recent seasons, it's one of those color trends that's classic, so it's never going away.

Keep scrolling to see red leggings on Olivia Wilde and the S/S 25 runways, and shop the best pairs for yourself.

On Olivia Wilde

Olivia WIlde wearing a white tank top and red leggings

(Image credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On the Miu Miu S/S 25 Runway

Red leggings on the S/S 25 Miu Miu runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

On the Ferragamo S/S 25 Runway

Red leggings on the S/S 25 Ferragamo runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the Internet's Best Red Leggings

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging - Classic Red
Alo Yoga
7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging in Classic Red

Spacedye at Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye at Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Leggings

Lululemon, Base Pace High-Rise Tights 25
Lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Tights 25" in Dark Red

Piper Leggings
Beach Riot
Piper Leggings in Merry Red

Fp Movement Never Better Leggings
Free People
FP Movement Never Better Leggings in Winterberry

Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings in Ruby Red Heather

Gapfit High Rise Power Full Length Leggings
Gap
Gapfit High Rise Power Full Length Leggings in Modern Red

Ada High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Spiritual Gangster
Ada High Waist 7/8 Leggings in Restone

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

