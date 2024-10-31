Hold the Black Leggings—This Color Is Much More "2025"
As someone who wears black leggings every single time I go for a workout, I can attest that it gets kind of boring. Sure, black leggings are flattering, chic, and versatile, but trend-forward they are not. After seeing the S/S 25 runways, I'm tempted to mix things up a bit, and am even more so tempted after seeing the legging color Olivia Wilde just wore.
While exiting a workout class in L.A. this week, Wilde was photograped wearing a white tank top and sneakers with a pair of red leggings. This called to mind two very influential S/S 25 runway collections, both of which featured red leggings on the runway: Miu Miu and Ferragamo. And just like that, I'm shopping for a pair of red leggings for myself. It's worth mentioning that while red has been quite trendy in recent seasons, it's one of those color trends that's classic, so it's never going away.
Keep scrolling to see red leggings on Olivia Wilde and the S/S 25 runways, and shop the best pairs for yourself.
On Olivia Wilde
On the Miu Miu S/S 25 Runway
On the Ferragamo S/S 25 Runway
Shop the Internet's Best Red Leggings
