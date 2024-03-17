M&S’s Extremely Elegant Blazer Is Going to Be the High Street’s Next Cult Buy

As someone whose wardrobe is comprised almost solely of capsule wardrobe staples, when I stumbled upon Marks & Spencer's new single breasted blazer I couldn't keep it to myself. A lightweight yet smart style, the blazer features a singular button closure, two side pockets and a neat but relaxed silhouette. Available in grey, black and beige, the perfectly-cut blazer is an ideal lightweight layer for early spring through to late autumn styling—layering well over a knit, but looking equally chic when styled with a tee.

Destined to sell out soon, I've taken it upon myself to craft three spring-ready outfit that champion the hero buy. From a comfortable errand running look, to an outfit you'll want to style to all of your nights out, read on to discover every way I'll be styling Marks & Spencers new single breasted blazer here.

SHOP MARKS & SPENCER'S SINGLE BREASTED BLAZER HERE:

Marks & Spencer Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer £69 SHOP NOW Wear with your favourite jeans or style with a sweeping dress.

3 WAYS WE'RE STYLING MARKS & SPENCER'S SINGLE BREASTED BLAZER FOR SPRING

1. EVERYDAY CHIC

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: On those early morning days when you're rushing out the door, an easy camel blazer is the effortless styling solution you can always fall back on. As a neural shade this colour styles well with just about anything but we love it most when paired with tonal beige and brown colours.

DÔEN Journee Sweater £258 SHOP NOW Style with dark was denim or a white cotton skirt.

Mango Low Waist Wideleg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW Low-waist baggy jeans continue to trend this season.

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW Black mary janes are as versatile as any loafer or boot.

Zara Suede Crossbody Bag £159 SHOP NOW This is a favourite within the Who What Wear UK office.

Mejuri Sculptural Hoops Silver £148 SHOP NOW This highly durable hoop is designer for everyday wearing.

2. ELEGANT EVENINGWEAR

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Before summer time arrived it would be amiss to leave the house without at least a light layer. Enter a classic black blazer. Ensuring your most elegant evening wear continues to look its best, the relaxed blazer will work to compliment a silky dress without overwhelming or dominating the look.

Astrid & Miyu Radiant Pearl Huggies in Gold £60 SHOP NOW Subtle jewels can have a big impact on your overall look.

Doen Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress £456 SHOP NOW This elegant slip dress will style well with ballet flats or kitten heels.

Loewe Small Squeeze Bag In Nappa Lambskin £2950 SHOP NOW This bag was a favourite amongst fashion month attendees.

Aeyde Stina Patent-Leather Sandals £320 SHOP NOW Mules are set to be a major footwear trend this spring.

3. LOW-KEY LOOK

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Style your favourite jeans and tee with a structured blazer and suddenly your go-to outfit just got a whole lot smarter. Lean into a sport side and pair with chunky trainers and an oversized tote for an easy weekend look you'll be pulling out on repeat.

Sporty & Rich + Prince Rebound Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £49 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect t-shirt.

Hush Katie Baggy Straight Jeans £85 SHOP NOW Wear with ballet flats or pair with a kitten heel.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Grey & Navy £130 SHOP NOW These also come in four other colourways.