M&S’s Extremely Elegant Blazer Is Going to Be the High Street’s Next Cult Buy

As someone whose wardrobe is comprised almost solely of capsule wardrobe staples, when I stumbled upon Marks & Spencer's new single breasted blazer I couldn't keep it to myself. A lightweight yet smart style, the blazer features a singular button closure, two side pockets and a neat but relaxed silhouette. Available in grey, black and beige, the perfectly-cut blazer is an ideal lightweight layer for early spring through to late autumn styling—layering well over a knit, but looking equally chic when styled with a tee.

Destined to sell out soon, I've taken it upon myself to craft three spring-ready outfit that champion the hero buy. From a comfortable errand running look, to an outfit you'll want to style to all of your nights out, read on to discover every way I'll be styling Marks & Spencers new single breasted blazer here.

3 WAYS WE'RE STYLING MARKS & SPENCER'S SINGLE BREASTED BLAZER FOR SPRING

1. EVERYDAY CHIC

M&S Blazer

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: On those early morning days when you're rushing out the door, an easy camel blazer is the effortless styling solution you can always fall back on. As a neural shade this colour styles well with just about anything but we love it most when paired with tonal beige and brown colours.

camel blazer
M&S Collection
Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer

A classic camel blazer is so each to weave into your wardrobe rotation.

Journee Sweater -- Ivory
DÔEN
Journee Sweater

Style with dark was denim or a white cotton skirt.

Low Waist Wideleg Jeans - Women
Mango
Low Waist Wideleg Jeans

Low-waist baggy jeans continue to trend this season.

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

Black mary janes are as versatile as any loafer or boot.

Suede Crossbody Bag
Zara
Suede Crossbody Bag

This is a favourite within the Who What Wear UK office.

Mejuri, Sculptural Hoops Silver
Mejuri
Sculptural Hoops Silver

This highly durable hoop is designer for everyday wearing.

2. ELEGANT EVENINGWEAR

M&S Blazer

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Before summer time arrived it would be amiss to leave the house without at least a light layer. Enter a classic black blazer. Ensuring your most elegant evening wear continues to look its best, the relaxed blazer will work to compliment a silky dress without overwhelming or dominating the look.

M&S Collection, Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer
Marks & Spencer
Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer

A classic black blazer is an easy way to put a smarter spin on a casual look.

Radiant Pearl Huggies in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Radiant Pearl Huggies in Gold

Subtle jewels can have a big impact on your overall look.

Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
Doen
Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress

This elegant slip dress will style well with ballet flats or kitten heels.

bag
Loewe
Small Squeeze Bag In Nappa Lambskin

This bag was a favourite amongst fashion month attendees.

Stina Patent-Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Stina Patent-Leather Sandals

Mules are set to be a major footwear trend this spring.

3. LOW-KEY LOOK

M&S Blazer

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Style your favourite jeans and tee with a structured blazer and suddenly your go-to outfit just got a whole lot smarter. Lean into a sport side and pair with chunky trainers and an oversized tote for an easy weekend look you'll be pulling out on repeat.

grey blazer
Marks & Spencer
Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer

A single breasted blazer is the perfect light layer for spring-time styling.

+ Prince Rebound Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Sporty & Rich
+ Prince Rebound Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect t-shirt.

Katie Baggy Straight Jeans
Hush
Katie Baggy Straight Jeans

Wear with ballet flats or pair with a kitten heel.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Grey & Navy
New Balance
2002r Trainers in Grey & Navy

These also come in four other colourways.

Idaho Xl Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Tote
The Row
Idaho Xl Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Tote

This XL tote is ideal for weekend styling.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

