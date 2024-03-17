M&S’s Extremely Elegant Blazer Is Going to Be the High Street’s Next Cult Buy
As someone whose wardrobe is comprised almost solely of capsule wardrobe staples, when I stumbled upon Marks & Spencer's new single breasted blazer I couldn't keep it to myself. A lightweight yet smart style, the blazer features a singular button closure, two side pockets and a neat but relaxed silhouette. Available in grey, black and beige, the perfectly-cut blazer is an ideal lightweight layer for early spring through to late autumn styling—layering well over a knit, but looking equally chic when styled with a tee.
Destined to sell out soon, I've taken it upon myself to craft three spring-ready outfit that champion the hero buy. From a comfortable errand running look, to an outfit you'll want to style to all of your nights out, read on to discover every way I'll be styling Marks & Spencers new single breasted blazer here.
SHOP MARKS & SPENCER'S SINGLE BREASTED BLAZER HERE:
Wear with your favourite jeans or style with a sweeping dress.
The single button lightweight jacket is ideal for spring time styling.
This light grey shade is easy to style with similarly cool-toned colours.
3 WAYS WE'RE STYLING MARKS & SPENCER'S SINGLE BREASTED BLAZER FOR SPRING
1. EVERYDAY CHIC
Style Notes: On those early morning days when you're rushing out the door, an easy camel blazer is the effortless styling solution you can always fall back on. As a neural shade this colour styles well with just about anything but we love it most when paired with tonal beige and brown colours.
A classic camel blazer is so each to weave into your wardrobe rotation.
2. ELEGANT EVENINGWEAR
Style Notes: Before summer time arrived it would be amiss to leave the house without at least a light layer. Enter a classic black blazer. Ensuring your most elegant evening wear continues to look its best, the relaxed blazer will work to compliment a silky dress without overwhelming or dominating the look.
A classic black blazer is an easy way to put a smarter spin on a casual look.
Subtle jewels can have a big impact on your overall look.
This elegant slip dress will style well with ballet flats or kitten heels.
3. LOW-KEY LOOK
Style Notes: Style your favourite jeans and tee with a structured blazer and suddenly your go-to outfit just got a whole lot smarter. Lean into a sport side and pair with chunky trainers and an oversized tote for an easy weekend look you'll be pulling out on repeat.
A single breasted blazer is the perfect light layer for spring-time styling.
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect t-shirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
