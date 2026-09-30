If you're known to drop what you're doing for a quick trip to Paris at a moment's notice, you'll probably be all too familiar with the city's unofficial colour code: black, grey, white and denim are always a safe bet, whilst the rest of the rainbow tends not to shine quite so hard in the city. So when I spotted Kate Moss stepping out of the Ritz Paris in two non-black dresses, I took note. And it turns out her anti-LBD shades are amongst the most divisive—and increasingly popular—colours making their way through fashion circles this season.
First up was a long-sleeve, knee-grazing dress in the punchiest shade of royal purple. Once considered a tricky hue to style, purple has been enjoying a serious renaissance this season, with major labels including Saint Laurent and Prada pushing for its return.
Then, Kate stepped out in another bright shade that has already dominated the summer months and shows no signs of disappearing for autumn: turquoise. Vibrant, energising and a little unexpected, the colour has become a favourite among fashion people, with turquoise tops, T-shirts and skirts cropping up on the streets of Paris, London and beyond throughout the summer.
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For both looks, Kate let the dresses do the heavy lifting, keeping the rest of her outfits relatively pared-back with black accessories.
Always one to take note when Kate Moss steps out, I rounded up the purple and turquoise items worth considering now. Mark my words: these are the shades we'll be seeing a lot more of this autumn.
Shop Purple and Turquoise:
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Fashion editors are obsessed with the simple long-sleeve tee.
H&M
Draped Halterneck Dress
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Reformation
Meshea Silk Dress
This also comes in beige and olive green.
ZARA
Technical Fabric Zip-Up Jacket
The windbreaker jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Flore Flore
Jill Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Pull&Bear
Surplice Neckline Jumper
Style these with tailored trousers for a sleek, elevated look.
COS
Draped High-Neck Maxi Dress
This sweeping maxi dress will see you through party season in style.
Reformation
Santino Knit Top
This also comes in seven other shades.
ZARA
100% Wool Short Sleeve Jumper
I'm banking these ahead of the winter months.
LA LIGNE
Ben Silk, Wool and Cashmere-Blend Knit Sweater
The wool and cashmere composition ensures a cosy finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.