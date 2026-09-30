No LBDs Here—These are the Two Autumn Dress Colour Trends Elegant Over-50s Are Wearing Right Now

Kate Moss stepped out in Paris in the divisive dress colour trends that fashion people are suddenly obsessed with.

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Kate Moss steps outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. She wears a turquoise dress with black knee-high boots and a black leather belt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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If you're known to drop what you're doing for a quick trip to Paris at a moment's notice, you'll probably be all too familiar with the city's unofficial colour code: black, grey, white and denim are always a safe bet, whilst the rest of the rainbow tends not to shine quite so hard in the city. So when I spotted Kate Moss stepping out of the Ritz Paris in two non-black dresses, I took note. And it turns out her anti-LBD shades are amongst the most divisive—and increasingly popular—colours making their way through fashion circles this season.

First up was a long-sleeve, knee-grazing dress in the punchiest shade of royal purple. Once considered a tricky hue to style, purple has been enjoying a serious renaissance this season, with major labels including Saint Laurent and Prada pushing for its return.

Kate Moss steps outside of the Ritz hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. She wears a royal purple dress with black heels, a black belt and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Then, Kate stepped out in another bright shade that has already dominated the summer months and shows no signs of disappearing for autumn: turquoise. Vibrant, energising and a little unexpected, the colour has become a favourite among fashion people, with turquoise tops, T-shirts and skirts cropping up on the streets of Paris, London and beyond throughout the summer.

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Kate Moss steps outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. She wears a turquoise dress with black knee-high boots and a black leather belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For both looks, Kate let the dresses do the heavy lifting, keeping the rest of her outfits relatively pared-back with black accessories.

Always one to take note when Kate Moss steps out, I rounded up the purple and turquoise items worth considering now. Mark my words: these are the shades we'll be seeing a lot more of this autumn.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.